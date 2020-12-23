Menu
Paul Endres
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Endres, Paul John

BARABOO - Paul John Endres, age 87, of Baraboo, Wis., died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo, Wis. Paul was born March 12, 1933, in Sauk City, Wis., to Anton J. and Louisa M. (Schneider) Endres. Paul served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1956 active duty followed by three years in reserves. He was united in marriage to Phyllis Loraine (Gaetzke) on June 22, 1968, in Baraboo, Wis. He earned his bachelor's degree from UW-Platteville, and his master's degree from UW-Madison. He was a lifelong educator, teaching at the Baraboo Junior High, then serving as assistant principal or principal at Whitehall, Two Rivers, and Mount Horeb High Schools. He served as district administrator at Hustisford and culminated his career as assistant State Superintendent of Schools for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Paul is survived by his children, Dean (Debbie) Endres of Scurry, Texas, Kari (Chris) Robinson of Carrolton, Texas, Melvin (Kay) Gaetzke of Baraboo, Wis., and Craig (Teresa) Gaetzke of North Freedom, Wis. He is further survived by his brother, Philip (Mary) Endres of Mazomanie, Wis.; special friend, Betty Wipperfurth; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.

Paul enjoyed many fishing trips into Canada, as well as watching Green Bay Packers football, and University of Wisconsin Basketball.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis; eight brothers; and one sister.

A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Inurnment will be at the St. Aloysius Cemetery in Sauk City, Wis.

The family would like to thank the staff at Meadow Ridge Assisted Living, St. Clare Hospital and St. Clare Meadows Nursing Home for the special care they gave Paul in his final weeks of life.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.redlinfuneralhome.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to the family. I had Mr. Endres at Baraboo Junior High in study hall. We didn't mess around! He was very fair I thought. Sorry for your loss.
Terry (Leonard) Vanduch
January 14, 2021
It was very kind of uncle Paul to help our dad, Joe, to get his diploma. It was a very proud evening for him. For all of us! Not very often that the children and grandchildren of the graduate can attend the ceremony!
Joan (Endres) Clark
January 8, 2021
My condolences to the Endres family. Coach Endres was one of my favorite teachers. He had the gift of being able to make learning both interesting an fun. He was also instrumental in the development of the basketball skills of many young men, myself included. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Ken Ritzenthaler. Baraboo High Class of 66
Ken Ritzenthaler
December 27, 2020
Uncle Paul was instrumental in getting my dad his high school diploma from WHHS after being drafted from high school for WWII. It was a very special day for dad. We hope you can peace in your memories of the special man he was.
Carol Enders Wakeman
December 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss, may your fond memories bless and comfort you. Dean, I'm glad your Dad want principal when we had our 6 the grade skirmish! May you find the peace of Christ as you grieve.
Judy Hellewell McDonald Madison WI
December 23, 2020
