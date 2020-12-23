Endres, Paul John

BARABOO - Paul John Endres, age 87, of Baraboo, Wis., died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo, Wis. Paul was born March 12, 1933, in Sauk City, Wis., to Anton J. and Louisa M. (Schneider) Endres. Paul served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1956 active duty followed by three years in reserves. He was united in marriage to Phyllis Loraine (Gaetzke) on June 22, 1968, in Baraboo, Wis. He earned his bachelor's degree from UW-Platteville, and his master's degree from UW-Madison. He was a lifelong educator, teaching at the Baraboo Junior High, then serving as assistant principal or principal at Whitehall, Two Rivers, and Mount Horeb High Schools. He served as district administrator at Hustisford and culminated his career as assistant State Superintendent of Schools for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Paul is survived by his children, Dean (Debbie) Endres of Scurry, Texas, Kari (Chris) Robinson of Carrolton, Texas, Melvin (Kay) Gaetzke of Baraboo, Wis., and Craig (Teresa) Gaetzke of North Freedom, Wis. He is further survived by his brother, Philip (Mary) Endres of Mazomanie, Wis.; special friend, Betty Wipperfurth; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.

Paul enjoyed many fishing trips into Canada, as well as watching Green Bay Packers football, and University of Wisconsin Basketball.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis; eight brothers; and one sister.

A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Inurnment will be at the St. Aloysius Cemetery in Sauk City, Wis.

The family would like to thank the staff at Meadow Ridge Assisted Living, St. Clare Hospital and St. Clare Meadows Nursing Home for the special care they gave Paul in his final weeks of life.

