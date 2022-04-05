Paul Lampert

June 8, 1947 - April 1, 2022

BEAVER DAM - Paul Lampert, 74, departed this world on April 1, 2022. He passed away peacefully of natural causes surrounded by his loving family at home in Beaver Dam, WI.

Paul was born on June 8, 1947, in Port Washington, WI. After graduating from Port Washington High School (1965) and attending University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, he missed his calling as a standup comedian and instead began a long career of balancing books for multiple printing companies before finally retiring from J.B. Kenehan Printing in 2012.

Paul's real passion was his family, friends, and dogs. He especially loved to combine all of these by hunting and competing in tests with his dogs, and he was an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Beaver Dam Lions Club, and the Wisconsin Amateur Field Trial Club.

Paul was predeceased by his parents, George and Janet.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Betsy; sister, Mary Anne (Mark); and three children: Lisa, Greg (Erica), and Brian (Teresa). He was also the proud grandfather of Troy, Ava, Tyler, and Wyatt.

Our family thanks the University of Wisconsin Department of Neurology and Oncology, the staff of Agrace Hospice Care, Father Mike Tess, and all our friends for their support and kindness throughout this challenging time.

Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 700 E. Mill St., Beaver Dam on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., preceded by a visitation at the church beginning at 2:00 p.m. If desired, donations may be made to St. Mark's Memorial Fund or Agrace Hospice Care.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.