Paul M. Lemke

Sept. 15, 1980 - April 6, 2022

MAYVILLE - Paul M. Lemke, age 41, of Mayville, peacefully passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, surrounded by family at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

A celebration of Paul's life will take place on Sunday, August 7, 2022, from noon to 6:00 p.m. at the Hustisford Community Hall, 316 E. Tweedy St in Hustisford.

Paul was born the son of Michael and Kathleen (Lawler) Lemke on September 15, 1980, in Milwaukee. He grew up in West Allis and attended Nathan Hale High School, graduating in 1999. His love of the automotive world started young, driven by a fascination for classic and muscle cars. Post-high school, he sought a Ford mechanics internship and earned his CDL. He enjoyed driving roll-off trucks and semis, ending his career with Menard's Distribution Center in Iron Ridge after he became disabled. He loved history and watched countless documentaries, making him perfect for the trivia team.

He married the love of his life, Erica Grosenick, on December 28, 2013 at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Lebanon. Erica easily convinced Paul he was a small-town boy at heart, and he easily pursuaded her that they needed to fill their Mayville home with their dogs: Jethro, Maggie and Ruby. Knowing the importance of deep, personal connections, he treasured his family and friends. He shared stories about his nephew and furbabies with ANYONE willing to listen. He loved fiercely and protected those he cherished with everything he had.

Paul is survived by his wife, Erica Lemke; parents, Mike and Kathy Lemke of Oak Creek; siblings: Andrea Pipito of Northbrook, IL, and Jimmy (Sarah) Lemke of Hales Corners; nephew, Frankie Pipito; parents-in-law, Peggy Grosenick of Mayville and Dennis Grosenick of Iron Ridge; brother-in-law, Jim Grosenick of Iron Ridge; godmother, Peggy Witherow of Milwaukee; and special family friend, Linda Lepak of West Allis. Further survived by many relatives; "adopted" nieces and nephews; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Keith and Margaret Lawler and Roy and Lois Lemke; auntie, Bobbi Scharp; and uncle, Keith Lawler, Jr.

Special thanks to the SSM St. Mary's 5 Northwest ICU and Waupun Dialysis Center staff for their extraordinary care of our Paulie!

Memorials may be made to the family or the charity of one's choice. Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com.