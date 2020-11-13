Menu
Paul Marucha
1971 - 2020
BORN
May 5, 1971
DIED
November 9, 2020

Marucha, Paul M.

HORICON - Paul M. Marucha, age 49, of Horicon, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his home.

Paul was born the son of Peter and Arlene (Medo) Marucha on May 5, 1971, in Hayward, Wis. He was a 1989 graduate of Winter High School. Following high school Paul honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and served in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm. He was united in marriage to Cassandra L. Winn on June 10, 2003, in Rockford, Ill. Paul had been employed at John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon as a welder. In his spare time, Paul enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. He also enjoyed hanging on the porch having some drinks with the guys.

Paul is survived by his wife, Cassandra "KC" Marucha of Horicon; his son, Peter Marucha of Horicon; and his siblings, Phillip (Meegan) Marucha of Hayward, Mitchell (Catherine) Marucha of New Freedom, Pa., Mark Marucha, Michael (Meg) Marucha of Rapid City, S.D., Peter Marucha of Morehead City, N.C., and Pauline (Wade) Veren of Rapid City, S.D. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his niece, Michelle Marucha.

A memorial service for Paul is being planned for a later date.

Special thanks to UW Cancer Carbone Cancer Center, including Meghan Dykstra and Dr. Roby Campbell, and also to Hillside Hospice and Denise for their care and support shown to Paul and his family.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.



Published by WiscNews.com on Nov. 13, 2020.
Our hearts go out to you and your family in your time of loss. Paul or Pumpkin as we called him may have seemed a little rough around the edges on the outside but on the inside he had a good heart, empathy for others and was a loyal friend. I remember the first time I met him he backed out in to the main aisle in front of me at work and I had to jam on the brakes to avoid hitting him spilling my whole load of raw decks. Well you know there were some words and fist shaking going on after that. we ended up welding together and were able to put the incident aside and became friends. When Tim and Paul and I welded in the same booth I remember those two going at each other. If one didn't stir things up the other one did. It's like they weren't happy unless they were barking at each other. We will miss his laugh and the twinkle in his eyes. He was a very special person to have known and the world will be a less interesting place without him. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. God Bless!
Jackie Straseske and Tim Netzer
Coworker
November 12, 2020