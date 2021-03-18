Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul Neller
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
248 South Ludington Street
Columbus, WI

Neller, Paul A.

COLUMBUS - Paul A. Neller, age 90, died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam. He was born on Aug. 27, 1930, to Clarence and Helen (Bartlett) Neller in St. Johns, Mich., and graduated from St. Johns High School. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Hank from 1951 until 1955. Paul was married to Jeanette Mead Linman in 1958, and together they raised four children. He worked in construction and was employed by General Motors at the Fisher Body division in Lansing, Mich., for 30 years. Paul enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, gardening and most any outdoor activity with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the American Legion Post #62 in Columbus.

Survivors include his two daughters, Theresa Neller of Columbus and Kimberly Neller of Harrison, Mich.; his son, Kevin (Jane) of Verona; 12 grandchildren, Michelle (Shelby) Pruitt, Pamela (Joe) Hayden, Michael Linman, Jeremy (Allie) Linman, Amanda (Scott) Wethel, Dennis (Danielle) Schultz, Greg (Stephanie) Schultz, Robert (Jessica) Lindert, Amber (James) Hubbard, Jordan (Michelle) Neller, Amy (Nick) Olsen, and August Lindert; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; a sister-in-law, Jane (Bruce) Timlick of Michigan; many nieces, nephews, other relatives; very special friend, Donna Kohrt; and friend and roommate Loren Lindert. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; granddaughter, Renee Schultz; great-granddaughters, Kinley and Kimber; stepson, Larry Linman; brother, Bernard; sisters, Jean Ormsby and Louisa Jakeway; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Orlo and Irene Mead Sr.; brothers-in-law, Orlo Mead Jr. and Jim Mead; and sisters-in-law, Joyce Mead and Joanne Spanburg.

A private family graveside service will be held at the Bethany Cemetery, Town of Calamus, with full military honors. A gathering to celebrate Paul's life will be held at a later date this year. Please share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850



Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Bill Parker family
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results