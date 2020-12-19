Pfeffer, Paul

BEAVER DAM - Paul Pfeffer, age 74, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Remembrance Home.

Paul William Pfeffer was born on July 17, 1946, in Beaver Dam, the son of Clarence J. and Nadia I. (Mallon) Pfeffer. He grew up in Beaver Dam and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1964. In June of 1966, Paul enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country for three years, working as a radio messaging router while stationed in Japan. He worked at John Deere in Horicon from 1972 until his retirement in 2008. Paul was united in marriage to Karen Uelmen on March 30, 2002.

Paul is survived by his wife of 18 years, Karen Pfeffer of Beaver Dam; children, Robert (Becky) Uelmen of Lino Lakes, Minn., Chad (Brooke Mulvaney) Uelmen of Beaver Dam, and Alicia Uelmen of Siesta Key, Fla.; grandchildren, Madeline and Andrew; sisters, Sally (Frank Herrara) Wendt of Parker, Colo., and Mary (Howard) Stegner of Beaver Dam; and is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jacob, in infancy; nieces, Jamie and Dawn Marie; and other relatives.

A private family service will be held at Cornerstone. Inurnment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Beaver Dam with graveside military honors provided by John E. Miller American Legion Post 146.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.