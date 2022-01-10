Bothe, Paulette A.

HORICON - Paulette (Matusiewicz) Bothe found peace and joined the Christmas angels on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at UW Health, Madison, surrounded by her family.

Paulette was born in Watertown on Sept. 13, 1949, to Wallace and Elaine (Schwantes) Matusiewicz, the first of seven children. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown and was a 1968 Watertown High School graduate.

Paulette met the love of her life, Danny Bothe, in 1967. They were joined in marriage in 1971 at St. John's Lutheran Church and recently celebrated 50 wonderful, devoted years of togetherness. Paulette enjoyed numerous camping adventures in their motorhome, as well as traveling to the Black Hills, Yellowstone, Hawaii and living in Virginia Beach. She had an artistic gift for flower arranging, creating beautiful jewelry and crafting.

Besides being a very loving wife, Paulette was also a very loving mother of their two wonderful sons, Chad (Norfolk, Va.) and Peter (Marshall, Wis). She was very proud of them and their families, daughters-in-law, Karen and Erica, and grandchildren, Madelyn, Logan and Avery. She will be dearly missed.

Paulette is further survived by Elmer (Butch) and Dee (Kilburg) Matusiewicz, Barb and Richard (Dick) Johnson, Mark and Sherryl Matusiewicz, Paul Matusiewicz, and mother-in-law, Berdine Bothe.

She is also survived by other family members and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Elaine Matusiewicz; dear sisters, Sandy Delvis and Sharon Schimmel; father-in-law, Oscar Bothe; and other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Paulette's life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, at PEDERSON-NOWATKA FUNERAL HOME in Watertown, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A private interment service will be held at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.

Paulette believed "Things happen for a reason" and found "Peace and Love."

Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.