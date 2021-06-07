Menu
Peggy Martin
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street
Portage, WI

Martin, Peggy Sue (Markofski)

BRIGGSVILLE - Peggy Sue (Markofski) Martin, age 60, of Briggsville, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, following a short but courageous battle with cancer.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 12 between the hours of 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY UNIT 329 (W8539 State Road 23, Briggsville, WI). A private inurnment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) in Portage is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY UNIT 329
W8539 State Road 23, Briggsville, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
