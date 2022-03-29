Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peggy L. White

Peggy L. White

Sep. 20, 1948 - March 25, 2022

BEAVER DAM - Peggy L. White, age 73, formerly of Reeseville, died on Friday, March 25, 2022 at her home in Beaver Dam.

In keeping with Peggy's wishes, she will be cremated and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

The former Peggy Lea Rhode was born on September 20, 1948 to Jerome and Elda (Link) Rhode in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Peggy was formerly married to David White and was blessed with four children. She was a hard worker and raised her children to have that same work ethic. Peggy was a courier for Purolator for many years and later for Fed Ex until her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, being a mom, and later a grandma. Peggy was strong-willed and always put family first. Her strong, moral values will continue to shine in her children and grandchildren.

Peggy is survived by her children: Kerry (Eddie) Horton of Reeseville, Mike (Sara) White of Cottage Grove, Jeremy White (Kim Wittman) of Fort Atkinson, and Corey (Samantha) White of Belleville; grandchildren: Ashley, Jacob, Austin, Amber, Hannah and Allie, Alex, Jaxon, Zachary, Max, and Brady, Kaley and Katrina (Jacob), Adam, Jon, Addie, Zella, and Elsie; great-grandchildren; sister and brothers: Christine Rhode, Steven (Shelley) Rhode, and James (Tammy) Rhode; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, David; and brothers: Charles, Michael, and Douglas Rhode.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 29, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.