Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peter Joseph Ruland
FUNERAL HOME
Crandall Funeral Home - Mauston
123 Elm St.
Mauston, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Apr, 19 2022
11:00a.m.
Bible Baptist Church
Send Flowers

Peter Joseph Ruland

Nov. 20, 1930 - April 11, 2022

MAUSTON - Peter Joseph Ruland, 91, of Mauston passed on Monday, April 11, 2022. He was born in Mauston, WI on November 20, 1930, to Peter and Wilhelmina (Kastner) Ruland. He married Carol J. Schmocker on May 27, 1954, in Mauston WI.

Pete and Carol raised their family on a farm in Wonewoc before moving to Mauston. Peter was a Navy Veteran, a caring husband, and a strong Christian. Peter enjoyed seeing his sons, grandsons, and granddaughters play sports and encouraging the referees on proper officiating. After leaving the family farm, Peter started a farm equipment repair business and later retired to assist Carol in caring for his father-in-law and mother-in-law.

Peter is survived by his six sons: Pete (June) Ruland and Ron (Sue) Ruland of Mauston WI, Steve "Tiny" Ruland, David (Cindy) Ruland, and Gary (Lisa) Ruland of Reedsburg, WI and Scott (Suzanne) Ruland of Waterford, WI; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Carol and a son Kevin, a brother Francis and seven sisters: Tess, Ann, Helen, Betty, Rose, Marge, Judy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Bible Baptist Church in Mauston on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with the service starting at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Pine Eden Cemetery in Wonewoc.

Online condolences may be left at www.crandallfuneral.com.



Published by WiscNews.com on Apr. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bible Baptist Church
148 Grayside Ave., Mauston, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Crandall Funeral Home - Mauston
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Crandall Funeral Home - Mauston.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.