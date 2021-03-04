Menu
Philip Grosskrueger
FUNERAL HOME
HOOF FUNERAL HOME - Reedsburg
312 N. PARK ST
Reedsburg, WI

Grosskrueger, Philip H. "Mort"

REEDSBURG - Philip H. "Mort" Grosskrueger, age 86, of Reedsburg, died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. He had worked at the Sauk County Highway Department for over thirty years until his retirement.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 8 at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH in Reedsburg with Pastor Steven Neyhart officiating. There will be a visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Faith Lutheran Church would be appreciated. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hoof Funeral Home
312 N. Park Street, Reedsburg, WI
Mar
8
Graveside service
11:45a.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery-Reedsburg
Myrtle Street, Reedsburg, WI
HOOF FUNERAL HOME - Reedsburg
We will miss u
Abbi Hendricks
Family
March 7, 2021
I will forever cherish the times and memories that I had with you.
Jillena &Braelyn
Family
March 7, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Amanda Hendricks
Family
March 6, 2021
