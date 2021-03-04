Grosskrueger, Philip H. "Mort"

REEDSBURG - Philip H. "Mort" Grosskrueger, age 86, of Reedsburg, died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. He had worked at the Sauk County Highway Department for over thirty years until his retirement.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 8 at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH in Reedsburg with Pastor Steven Neyhart officiating. There will be a visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Faith Lutheran Church would be appreciated. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed.