PORTAGE – Phillip J. Mattke, age 82, of Portage, passed away peacefully at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Phillip was born on April 2, 1939, in Portage, Wis., the son of Edward and Margaret (Mohr) Mattke. He was a 1957 graduate of Portage High School and graduated from UW-Madison in 1961. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961-62. Phil married Ruth Ann Kirchstein of Sauk City on Aug. 14, 1965, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Together with his father and brother, he owned and operated the Mattke Insurance Agency for over 35 years. Phil enjoyed bowling and sports of all kinds, especially the Packers and Badgers. He was a student manager for the 1957-58 Badgers basketball team. Phil enjoyed talking to people, had a great sense of humor, and a contagious smile. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and playing chauffeur for them. Phil was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Portage and the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Mattke; their three children, Rita (Mike) LaVigne, Carl (Kelly) Mattke, and Michael Mattke, all of Portage; their six grandchildren, Zachary (Samantha) LaVigne, Benjamin LaVigne, Miranda, Mason, Camden, and Levi Mattke; his brother, Fran (Jean) Mattke; his special friend and neighbor, Jim (Rachel) Porter; his best four-legged friend, Chloe; other relatives; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Armella Kirchstein; father-in-law, Lawrence Kirchstein; and family friend, Glen Jacob.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the spring at St. Mary Cemetery in Portage, with military graveside services provided by Portage Area Veteran's Honor Guard.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of the healthcare workers at SSM Health, Age at Home, and Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital for their excellent care and compassion.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.