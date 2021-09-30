Held, Phyllis J.

MAUSTON - Phyllis J. Held, age 84, of Mauston, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at the Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon. She was born in Mount Prospect, Ill., on Nov. 9, 1936, the daughter of Fredrick and Evelyn (Huebner) Kerschke. Phyllis was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston.

Phyllis graduated St. Luke-Presbyterian School of Nursing (Chicago) in 1957. She enjoyed a long nursing career. Most of this was at Hess Memorial Hospital in Mauston, 1969 - 2010. She loved caring for the community and developing many friendships along the way. Phyllis had a love for horses, sewing, knitting, quilting, embroidering, scrapbooking, and so many other things over the years. But her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was united in marriage to Donald E. Miller on Oct. 5, 1957, and he preceded her in death on June 19, 1973. She was later united in marriage to Rudolph F. Held, on April 8, 1978, and he preceded her in death on April 26, 2007.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Donna (Donald) Konemann, Steven (Laurel) Miller, and Norma (Jimmy) Miller; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Adam (Marcy) Konemann, Alissa and Rilan; Theresa (Josh) Luedy Konemann, August, Harper and Grayson; Erica Rutter and Emmet; Daniel (Ashlee Davis) Konemann; Tanya (John) Kennedy, Kane and Maddie; Ashley (Eric) Tabbert, Jordy and Sadie; Donald (Whitney) Miller, Brandyn and Myles; Norma (Jimmy) Miller, Amie (Gerald) Tourdot, Brianna (Derrick) Schroeder, Elizabeth and Makayla Markofski, and Kelly Tourdot; Shawn Miller, Daniel (Sierra) Rabuck, Mia; David Rabuck; brother-in-law, William Berry; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Phyllis will conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH in Mauston, with Deaconess Mary Misner officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow in the Mauston Cemetery.

