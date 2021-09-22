Nagler, Phyllis J.

BEAVER DAM - Phyllis June Linck Nagler, 94, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Brookdale Madison West Senior Living in Madison, Wis.

A visitation for Phyllis will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 W. Mackie St., Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jim Wendt officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Phyllis was born on Jan. 25, 1927, the daughter of Clarence and Emilie (Schepp) Linck in Beaver Dam. On June 30, 1948, she married Harold E. Nagler in Beaver Dam.

Phyllis traveled with her family during the Depression years, when her father started C.C. Linck, Inc., a road construction company. She had many stories of living in a small trailer in the areas where roads were being built. She attended 12 schools before the family resettled in Beaver Dam. Phyllis graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1944 and from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1948. She earned her master's degree from University of Wisconsin-Stout in 1973. She taught at St. Stephen's Lutheran School for three years and was a charter member of Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She was a 60-year member of the American Association of University Women.

In 1963, Phyllis became involved with adult education, teaching evening classes at the Moraine Park Technical College. For 10 years, she was the curriculum coordinator for the Fond du Lac District and served as the administrator for the Beaver Dam Campus from 1980 until her retirement in 1987.

After their retirement, Phyllis and Harold traveled around the United States and to many other countries. They were heartfelt supporters of the First Lutheran Church, Lions Club and the Beaver Dam community.

Phyllis always hung her washing on the line, she made excellent pies, and she loved her Scottie dogs and teaching. She was the oldest of many cousins, and cooking for a crowd was a natural activity.

Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Jacquelyn (James) Schutz of Madison and Jane (Jeffrey) Suhling of Opelika, Ala.; 12 grandchildren, Joleen Binder of Saukville, Emilie (Matthew) Byrne of Madison, Jennifer (Dustin) Schultz of Waupun, Jessica (Chad) Reifsnider of Burnett, Leah (Mike) Viola of Madison, JoDee Nagler of Beaver Dam, Chloe (Sam) Crouse of Ridgecrest, Calif., Claire Suhling of Portland, Ore., Jason (Leah) Nagler of Beaver Dam, Alec (Lexie) Schutz of Janesville, Frederick Suhling of Denver, Colo., and Kazuyo (John Carien) Sakiya of Madison; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Florence Rhodes and Marion Wild Slovak, both of Beaver Dam; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, Harold, in 2015; her son, John Nagler; her sister, Virginia Derber Bogard; her brother, Chet Linck; her dear aunt, Arlene Neuman; and sisters-in-law, Esther Buss and Karen Linck.

