Prudence Carol Pufahl
ABOUT
Lincoln High School
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Horicon
716 Clinton Street
Horicon, WI

Prudence Carol Pufahl

June 14, 1939 - March 17, 2022

HORICON - Prudence Carol Pufahl, age 82, of Horicon, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her family at her side.

Prudence was born to Peter and Carol (Sieger) Polcyn on Flag Day, June 14, 1939, in Milwaukee, WI. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Milwaukee. Prudence married David Pufahl, Sr., on May 12, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon.

Dave and Prudy created a beautiful life together in Horicon, where they raised their three children. As a family, they enjoyed traveling, camping, and sightseeing all over Wisconsin and the United States. After Dave's retirement, they purchased a lake home in Shawano, where they would go for weekend getaways. Prudy adored her five grandchildren and every minute she spent with them. Together with Dave, they attended many of their grandchildren's school and sporting events over the years.

Prudy is survived by her husband of 59 years, David, Sr.; her three children: Beth (Brett) Knutson, Lisa (Brian) Bischoff, and Dave, Jr. (Kristina) Pufahl; five grandchildren: Bailey, Bennett, Breanne, Aaron and Aubry; one brother, Richard Polcyn; loving in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Horicon, with Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating.

In lieu of flowers or a memorial, please share a smile and a hug with someone you love, and think of Prudy.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Private Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are sorry for the loss of your wife/mother. Keeping you all in our prayers.
Ernie and Phyllis Gerth
Family Friend
March 23, 2022
Prudy was so sweet. She will definitely be missed. She was a customer of ours and I loved visiting with her. Sincerely condolences to the family.
Kurt and Robbin Kruel
Friend
March 23, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to the David Pufahl family, thoughts and prayers.
Jeff and Lauren Kiesow
Family Friend
March 23, 2022
We offered our sympathies to David as well as to his family for Prudy's transition. May she find joy with our parents who went on before. Take care, David.
Voss Family
Friend
March 23, 2022
I'm sorry to hear about the loss of my aunt the one and only aunt on my dad's side..She was a wonderful person and I admired her..She was a great woman like my mom..
Esther Ware
March 22, 2022
Christina and family. So sorry for your loss
Kathy Puetz
Friend
March 22, 2022
Sending our heartfelt sympathy to all the family as you cope with your loss. It has been sometime since we have seen Dave and Prudy but she always had a smile and was most gracious---just like her obituary picture .We know that she will be missed by all.

Victor and Joyce Pufahl
Joyce Pufahl
Family
March 21, 2022
We are so sorry for the loss of your mother. Condolences to you & your family.
Nancy (Polcyn) Birnbaum
Family
March 21, 2022
Lisa and family,

So sorry for your loss. Keeping you in my prayers.
Shelley Mertig
Friend
March 21, 2022
On behalf of all the families of Derek Pufahl we send our heart felt sympathies, love, and support to all of you that are grieving at this time.
Derek Pufahl
Family
March 21, 2022
