Prudence Carol Pufahl

June 14, 1939 - March 17, 2022

HORICON - Prudence Carol Pufahl, age 82, of Horicon, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her family at her side.

Prudence was born to Peter and Carol (Sieger) Polcyn on Flag Day, June 14, 1939, in Milwaukee, WI. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Milwaukee. Prudence married David Pufahl, Sr., on May 12, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon.

Dave and Prudy created a beautiful life together in Horicon, where they raised their three children. As a family, they enjoyed traveling, camping, and sightseeing all over Wisconsin and the United States. After Dave's retirement, they purchased a lake home in Shawano, where they would go for weekend getaways. Prudy adored her five grandchildren and every minute she spent with them. Together with Dave, they attended many of their grandchildren's school and sporting events over the years.

Prudy is survived by her husband of 59 years, David, Sr.; her three children: Beth (Brett) Knutson, Lisa (Brian) Bischoff, and Dave, Jr. (Kristina) Pufahl; five grandchildren: Bailey, Bennett, Breanne, Aaron and Aubry; one brother, Richard Polcyn; loving in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Horicon, with Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating.

In lieu of flowers or a memorial, please share a smile and a hug with someone you love, and think of Prudy.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.