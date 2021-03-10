Menu
Rajandran "Raj" Rajadurai
1953 - 2021
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Rajadurai, Rajandran "Raj"

REEDSBURG - Rajandran "Raj" Rajadurai was born in August of 1953 in Malacca, Malaysia. He passed away at home on Monday, March 8, 2021, surrounded by love and peace. He leaves behind his wife, Phyllis, one brother, five sisters, cousins, in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews who held Uncle Rajan in high regard. Memorials in Raj's name may be made to UW Children's Hospital (www.uwhealthkids.org). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 10, 2021.
I attended the wedding of Raj and Phyllis, and Raj struck me as a very lovely man. I hope that time has helped Phyllis get through the grief of losing him. I do think of you, Phyllis, and continue to feel sorry for your loss. Rosemary
Rosemary Swoboda Brown
March 4, 2022
Phyllis, I am so vey sorry for your loss. I know there are no words that can truly comfort you. Even though we have not been in touch for such a long time, I have often thought of you. I have informed Bob, Tom and Sue about the sad news. Our hearts go out to you. Big hug.....Rosemary
Rosemary Swoboda Brown
March 11, 2021
