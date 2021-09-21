Menu
Randall Doyle
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Doyle, Randall E.

BEAVER DAM - Randall E. Doyle, 51, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Chattanooga, Tenn., passed away suddenly on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at his home.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam, Wis. The family requests that all in attendance wear face coverings properly at all times while at the gathering.

Randall was born on July 13, 1970, the son of Eugene Cleveland and Alma Jean (Maupin) Doyle in Chattanooga, Tenn. He was a political science graduate of the University Of Memphis, Tenn., and received his Doctorate of Law from Marquette University.

Randall was a member of Delta Chi fraternity. He was actively involved in Beaver Dam baseball and an avid Mets fan.

Randall is survived by his children, Carson Doyle of San Diego, Calif., Abigail Doyle of Memphis, Tenn., Owen Doyle and Margaret Doyle, both of Beaver Dam, Wis.; his mother, Jean Doyle of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and his two brothers, Tom Conway and Steve Conway of Chattanooga, Tenn. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Cleveland Doyle; his sister, Donna Conway; and his sister, Elizabeth Conway.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Very sorry to hear of Randy's passing. I would sit by him at legal seminars whenever I could because he was such a nice guy to be around. I have kept his card for many years because I knew if I needed to knock around ideas, he would take my call. My deepest condolences to his family for their loss.
Suzanne Edwards
Acquaintance
November 12, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Randy's passing. I remember the first time he came to the Dodge County District Attorney's Office. He was so young and I introduced myself (this is when the District Attorney's Office was in the old courthouse). He was so young and so talkative at that time. I always enjoyed speaking with Randy. I considered him a friend. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and Libby. Remember the good memories of Randy, it will get you through this difficult time. Again, my condolences.
Kathy Leonard
Friend
September 21, 2021
Had the pleasure of meeting Randy in college. When he was the A (President) and I was the C and D (Secretary and Treasurer), we had a good partnership to lead the fraternity chapter. He was a
leader. For sure he was an avid baseball fan back then. I send my condolences to his family and friends. I pray that you find peace and joy knowing how much he meant to you and the world.
Kevin Lane
Friend
September 21, 2021
My sympathies to Randy's family -especially Owen. I could tell seeing you at your dad's when I was visiting my daughter and grandchildren that you and your dad were very close and he was very proud of you. I am sure he was just as proud of your brother and sisters as well. Keep that close at heart!
Sue Koehn
Acquaintance
September 21, 2021
Julie and the rest of Randy's family, I am so sorry for your loss. I didn't have the chance to met him but he seemed like a nice, loving and caring man. I know you will miss him greatly.
Kim Daubon
Friend
September 21, 2021
My Condolences and Prayers to the Doyle family and friends, when I heard of Mr. Doyle passing it had broken my heart, he was truly a humbled man that stood for truth and God. I can remember the conversations we had and they were truly a blessing. Mr. Doyle I Thank you again, for everything. You will be missed. But we know God has plans for us all and he called you home. Amen 2 Corinthians 5:8 We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord. Tequila Gipson, Beaver Dam, WI
Tequila Gipson
Friend
September 23, 2021
Randy was my friend. I will miss him. He loved his kids and was very proud of them. He loved Julie and her kids too. He had a huge heart he was willing to share. Don't worry about those things that were not said. He knew you loved him.
Shelley Mitchell
Friend
September 23, 2021
I had the pleasure of meeting Randy in college. We both lived in the same fraternity house and were officers of the chapter. Randy had a few positions and quickly became president. He was a natural leader. I'm thankful for the time spent with him and proud to have learned of his family and law life afterwards. My condolences go out to his family and friends.
Kevin Lane
Friend
September 22, 2021
I had just learned of Randy´s passing and he will be missed by all who knew him. My heartfelt sympathies go out to your entire family during this time of great sorrow. Your family will be in our continued thoughts and prayers.
Jayme Klockow
Friend
September 22, 2021
My condolences to the Doyle family. I was a classmate of Randy in law school. Randy was such a kind person and a real pleasure to be around, in an environment that could be stressful to say the least. Randy was curious, quick witted and just a pleasure to be around. I am so sorry to hear this news, but please know that those of us who were lucky enough to be around him, even almost 20 years later, are better off for it.
Greg Kunstman
Classmate
September 22, 2021
There are some who bring a light so great to the world that ever after they have gone the light remains. My deepest sympathy to the Doyle family. Emily Soldner (Walgreen)
Emily Soldner
Friend
September 22, 2021
