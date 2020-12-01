Young, Randy Benjammin

BARABOO - Randy Benjammin Young, age 32, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

As he touched the lives of so many, it is with much sorrow we announce our beloved son's unexpected passing.

A "Celebration of Randy's Life" will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. the Living Hope Church in Baraboo, WI with Pastor Dave Bauman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.

Randy (Ranz) passed away unexpectedly on Sunday of heart failure. He was always so full of life and love and he will dearly be missed by all who knew him. Having such a big heart, Randy was known as the friend that would give anyone the shirt off his back if they needed it. In high school he enjoyed being captain of his wrestling team and being an exceptional athlete, he wrestled his way to state as well as nationals. Being an amazing musician, guitar player, singer and song writer, Randy always had a song in his heart to share. Randy was the proud owner of his own successful business that he built from the ground up. He took great pride in his work and was always eager to use his business as another opportunity to be helpful and giving to others. Though Randy was proud of his hard work and success in business, he would tell you that his greatest accomplishment in this world is his precious 1 year old son, Theo, whom he loved to call "Bubsy". Randy was a wonderful father and nothing made him happier than the time he spent with his son. Randy was a loving and dedicated father, son, brother, uncle, man and friend. Everyone who knew Randy, will mourn his loss. Randy can never be replaced and will always be missed in our lives.

Randy is survived by his partner, Madeline Roznos and their son, Theodore; his father and step-mother, Robert and Tracy Young; mother, Joy Clay (John Drescher); grandmother, Wilma Young (G-pa Matt Blanchard); brothers and sisters, Sean (Sherri) Young, Elizabeth Hudson, James Young, Travis (Hazel) Shimniok, Zach Young (Alicia Van Slyke), Christian (Becky) Young, Sevon Young, Robin Young and Reyah Young; his best friend, Cody McDonald along with aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many, many other dear friends.

In lieu of flowers the family has set up a GoFundMe page for memorial donations.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

