Pieper, Randy Lee

PORTAGE - Randy Lee Pieper, age 75, passed away with family by his side on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at St. Mary Hospital in Madison, after an extended illness.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Portage on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Portage. Military Honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition.