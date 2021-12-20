Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raphael "Rae" Prisk
FUNERAL HOME
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
135 Keller Blvd.
Beaver Dam, WI

Prisk, Raphael "Rae"

BEAVER DAM - Raphael J. "Rae" Prisk, age 65, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the Beaver Dam Health Care Center.

Rae was born on Sept. 10, 1956, in Oshkosh, the son of Robert A. and Gloria (Esslinger) Prisk. Rae was a dedicated employee and ran the maintenance staff at Columbus Hospital for over 40 years. He was also a dedicated servant and member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish.

In his free time, Rae could be found listening to music, taking his motorcycle for a ride, or spending time boating with family and friends. Rae was a giving individual and made sure he always put others above himself.

Rae is survived by his mother, Gloria; brothers, Stephen (Suzanne) Prisk, Michael Prisk, and Charles Prisk; sister, Cynthia Matthews; special friend, Deborah Halfmann; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Prisk; uncle, Arthur Prisk; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Rae will be held on Thursday, Dec. 23, at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL PARISH, 511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with Father Will Arnold officiating. Inurnment will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, Beaver Dam.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Memorial Gathering
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Katharine Drexel Parish
511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Katharine Drexel Parish
511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.