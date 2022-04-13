Ray V. Hocum Jr.

Nov. 6, 1940 – April 10, 2022

Ray V. Hocum Jr., age 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Sage Meadow Assisted Living facility in Middleton with his family by his side.

After graduating from Baraboo High School, Ray served in the United States Air force until 1963. Ray owned and operated Com-Tronics, a fire and security alarm systems company, in Madison for many years before his retirement.

Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Hocum (Zwald); his parents, Ray and Helen (Rath) Hocum; and his brother, Richard Hocum.

He is survived by his brother, Robert Hocum; his children: Neal (Monica) Hocum and Stephanie (Matthew) Watrud and their mother, Peg Balistreri. Ray is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Matthew (Cora) Hocum, Anna Hocum, Natalia Watrud, Adam Watrud, Maya Watrud, Matthew Hocum Jr., and Micah Hocum.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, with Pastor Lisa Newberry officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo.