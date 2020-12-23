Lake, Ray

BEAVER DAM - Ray Lake, age 74, departed this life with family by his side on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.

Born May 13, 1947, in Sheboygan, Wis., Ray was the fourth of five children of Phillip and Margaret (Jennings) Lake. He graduated from Poynette High School, was drafted and served two years in Vietnam. He was awarded the Vietnam Campaign Medal and the National Defense Service Medal for his service. He returned to the United States in 1966 to begin his career working for Lockheed Aircraft in Burbank, Calif. Ray became the owner/operator of an Alta Dena Dairy in California from 1979 to 1985. He returned to the aircraft industry working for Tracor Aviation in Santa Barbara moving his family to Santa Maria, Calif., continuing to work for Tracor as Head of Shipping and Receiving. After leaving California in 1989, Ray rode his Harley Davidson adventuring across the United States. Eventually, Ray returned to settle in his home state of Wisconsin.

Ray is survived by Eleanor Seavey (of Cambria, Calif.), the mother of their children; daughter, Karen and Tim Borges of San Lois Obispo, Calif.; daughter, Teresa and Denis Zerr of Aurora, Colo.; and son, David and Dara (Landthaler) of Santa Maria, Calif.; and nine grandchildren; siblings, Robert J. Lake of Rhinelander, Wis., Lou Ann Hanrahan of Pardeeville, Wis., and Marjie and Ray Butler of North Bend, Wash. Ray is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Guy Lake; niece, Crystal Lee Lake; and nephew, Rocky Lake.

Ray was a lifetime member of the International Association of the Turtles.

Due to COVID 19, a Celebration of Life will be held May 13, 2021. Ray's ashes will be committed to the Lake Family plot in Hillside Cemetery, Poynette, Wis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bay Harbor and hospice care provided by Generations for their kind and loving care. Thanks and special appreciation for Angela; her care and understanding was needed during the last few months of Ray's life.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.