Martens, Ray "Buzz"

BARABOO - Ray "Buzz" Martens, born April 16, 1932, died on Dec. 11, 2021, just four months shy of his 90th birthday. Having outlived life-altering cardiac disease for 45 years, Ray spent his final hours in the peaceful presence of his beloved children, Dave and Stephanie, who he was overheard telling his nurses were his pride and joy.

Ray was the eighth of nine children born to Otis and Marguerite (Steinhoff) Martens in Platteville, Wis. Like many families of the era, they didn't have many extras or frills; a favorite story from his childhood was of window insulation so poor that, if the wind blew just right, the kids would awaken to an indoor snowdrift, and a stovepipe through the floor as their only heat. At age 12, Ray began to work at his dad's service station in downtown Platteville, starting at 5 a.m. until the school day started and from school's end until 9 p.m. Among his tasks was patching tires, in an era when the only power tool available was the arm strength brought to bear on a tire iron. Thus, Ray was not afforded any opportunity for high school sports or even time to do much homework. His father later thanked him for his selfless contributions with a generous financial gift, but Ray returned it because he knew his dad couldn't afford it. Ray's life was filled with such examples of selflessness.

When Ray was 9 years old, the reports on the wireless of the attack on Pearl Harbor not only gave context to the military service of his older brothers, but also planted the seed that compelled him to enlist in the U.S. Air Force after high school graduation. Ray served mostly in Germany, near the border with Russian-controlled Czechoslovakia, at a time when fighting seemed imminent. Returning home after his honorable discharge in 1954, Ray reconnected with high school classmate, Carol Wickler, and they married on Nov. 25 of that year.

Ray spent his career working for International Harvester, later Case IH, starting in the credit department and working his way up to managing dealership relations for much of Southeast Wisconsin. His work ethic was legendary, and his entire life was marked by integrity-personally, vocationally, and interpersonally. Ray and Carol raised their family in Green Bay. Upon Carol's death in 2010, Ray moved to Oak Park Place in Baraboo to be closer to family. His final decade, Ray enjoyed the joyful and loving companionship of Edith Whitney, also a resident of Oak Park Place. Edie predeceased Ray in September of this year, at 100 years old.

Ray was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald and Helen, Delbert and Ruth, Bill and Mary Pat, Jack, and Ted; and sisters, Dorothy (Clifford Kay) and Margaret Ann. His brother, Dick (Lois), survives, along with nieces and nephews too numerous to name. Special mention goes out to the dear nieces and nephews who were part of the semi-annual bowling alley lunch bunch. Uncle Buzz loved you all.

Ray is also survived by his son, David (Kathleen); daughter, Stephanie (Scott Seefeldt); and grandchildren, Camille and Ian Martens, and Tyrese, Alister, Aderyn, and Ezra Seefeldt.

Ray's deep and quiet Christian faith brought him hope and peace throughout his life. He was a beloved and active member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Green Bay and Trinity Episcopal Church in Baraboo.

In celebrating Ray's rich and fruitful life, his family wishes to express deep gratitude for the doctors who, over many years, remained deeply engaged in his care and bought him more years than seemed possible. Drs. Eric Hamburg and Randy Krszjzaniek, in Baraboo, went far beyond the call of duty in their care for Ray; and Dr. John Phelan, in Madison, displayed courage, skill, and kindness, which gave Ray the optimism and confidence to keep fighting his cardiac battle until every possible weapon had been employed.

Services will be held at TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 250 Market St., Platteville, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m., with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Masks are invited and encouraged.

Memorial gifts may be given to Trinity Episcopal Church, 111 Sixth St., Baraboo, WI 53913; Zion Episcopal Church, 237 N. Lake Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066; or your local food pantry. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home in Baraboo is assisting the family.