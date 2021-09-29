Norton, Ray Allen

POYNETTE - Roy Allen Norton, 46, of Poynette, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. He was born Oct. 4, 1974, in Fond du Lac, the son of Arthur Norton Jr. and Shirley (Butler) Jensen.

Roy was residing at the Rowan Trails Senior Living Facility in Poynette. He enjoyed tractors and trucks, had a fascination with fire trucks and emergency vehicles, and enjoyed country music. He especially loved his dog, Dusty. Roy had many friends and was loved by many aunts and uncles.

Survivors include his mother, Shirley (Dave) Jensen of Waupaca; sister, Dawn Marie (Mark) Mays of Toluca, Ill.; and brother, Laramie Kwiatkowski of Montello. He is further survived by three nieces and five nephews.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Rio, with the Rev. Mark Brandel officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.