Ray Stiemsma
1938 - 2020
BORN
March 26, 1938
DIED
September 9, 2020

Stiemsma, Raymond "Ray"

RANDOLPH - Raymond Stiemsma, age 82, died on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Randolph Health Services.

On March 26, 1938, Ray was born in the Township of Randolph, a son of Richard and Sarah (Alsum) Stiemsma. Ray lived on the same rural Friesland farm all of his life. On Nov. 27, 1959, he was united in marriage to Judith Weidman in East Friesland. Ray took over his father's dairy farm and enjoyed many years of farming. After retiring from dairy farming, he crop farmed for some years. Ray attended Randolph Christian School in East Friesland and Randolph High School. Ray was a lifelong member of First Randolph Christian Reformed Church in East Friesland. Ray enjoyed many hours riding on his four wheelers checking out the crops and giving many rides to his grandchildren. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Ray loved the Tuesday and Saturday morning coffee's where everyone was welcomed to come and enjoy coffee, raisin bread and cheese.

Ray is survived by his wife, Judy and they were blessed to celebrate their 60th anniversary last year. He is survived by his three sons, Steven (Cindy) Stiemsma of New Berlin, Daniel (Mary) Stiemsma of Horicon and Michael (Sarah) Stiemsma of Fairfield, Iowa; his grandchildren, Zach (Bridgette) Stiemsma, Lucas Stiemsma, Mariah Stiemsma (special friend, Cris Magana), Bethany Stiemsma, Benjamin Stiemsma, Eli Stiemsma, Naomi Stiemsma; step-grandchildren, Stephanie (Greg) Smith and Shane (Jenny) Wrucke; great twin grandsons, Declan and Grayson Stiemsma; step great-granddaughters, Wrenna and Wynne Wrucke.

Ray is further survived by his sister, Bernice (Henry) Streekstra, in-laws, Helena Stiemsma, Janet (Bob) Henken, Jim (Linda) Weidman, Jean (Brent) Marchant and Jerry (Holly) Weidman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Gerrit Stiemsma, Dorothy (John) DeHaan and Margie Verhulst.

Visitation for Ray will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at East Friesland New Covenant Church, N8879 East Friesland Road, Randolph, WI.

A funeral service for Ray will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at church with Pastor Stephen Robbins Officiating. Burial will follow at Friesland Cemetery.

A memorial fund for Ray has been directed to East Friesland New Covenant Church.

For those who will be attending services for Ray, the family respectfully requests that masks be worn.

Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.randolphfh.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
East Friesland New Covenant Church
N8879 East Friesland Road, Randolph, Wisconsin
Sep
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
East Friesland New Covenant Church
N8879 East Friesland Road, Randolph, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Randolph Community Funeral Home - Randolph
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Fall of 1973 a cow broke uncle Ray’s leg and football broke my arm. What a pair. Them glasses and that hair.
Len Verhulst
Family
September 11, 2020
Len and I, Pam (Verhulst) are so sorry for your loss. I cannot say enough about Ray. What a cool guy. We had so much fun coming many years to your home for Thanksgiving. So fun!! Then Ray sending vibes throughout the day, “Hey wanna go on the 4 Wheeler”....... rain or shine. Taking that wheelin trip around the farmland, enjoying the scene watching the turbin spin. I am so fortunate to have known and cared for such a great person and family. We love you Judy...we will always love Ray, his crackup comments and his joy he brought to us. Pam & Len
Pam Verhulst
Family
September 11, 2020
Ray was my Dad’s first cousin. He is now free of pain and illness. May you find comfort that he is now in arms of Jesus and the compassion of family and friends.
Marla slinger
September 11, 2020
Sympathy to you and your family.
Val Vande Zande
Friend
September 10, 2020
Aunt Judy, Steve and family,Dan and family, Mike and family. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.. Many fond memories of Uncle Rays life are being remembered by all of us.

Love
Helen Streekstra and family.
Henry and Bernice Streekstra and family.
Helen Streekstra
Family
September 10, 2020