Raymond R. Gramza
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street
Portage, WI

Gramza, Raymond R.

PORTAGE - Raymond R. Gramza, Jr., age 61, of Portage, died on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at his home.

He was born on May 28, 1960 in Manistee, Mich., the son of Raymond and Lillian (Michales) Gramza. He had worked for over 35 years for Portage Industries / Spartech. Ray enjoyed working on his cars and attending car shows.

He is survived by his best friend, Jane Gramza; his son, Aaron (Morgan) Gramza; three grandchildren, Isaiah, Alexis, and Aiden; five brothers, Glen Gramza, Wayne Gramza, Randy Gramza, Todd Gramza and Lorne Gramza; other near relatives and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Alicia Gramza.

A Celebration of Ray's Life will be held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at his home, 129 E. EMMETT ST., Portage. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
at his home
129 E. EMMETT ST., Portage, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ray, life will be so very strange and empty without you here. You have been a part of my life since 1981 and we had 2 beautiful children together. I hope you and Alicia are catching up on things and having a great time together! I'll try to keep things together down here and keep your memory alive. Until the circle is closed....life goes on! Rest in peace my friend
Jane Gramza
Family
January 11, 2022
