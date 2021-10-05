Grueneberg, Raymond W.

COLUMBUS - Raymond W. Grueneberg age 85, died peacefully in his sleep at Prairie Ridge Health, Columbus of congested heart disease on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. He was born on Dec. 3, 1935 in Columbus to Raymond and Lucile (Strehmel) Grueneberg. He attended country school in the Town of Elba, and of course, walked uphill five miles both ways in snow storms to school. Ray served in the U. S. Army from 1957 to 1959 where he was stationed in Germany with the 38th Transportation Battalion. He was married to Marilyn Yerges on Sept. 15, 1962 in Columbus and together had three children. He worked for 37 years delivering propane to rural farms and families in the area, retiring at 62. He then served as crossing guard, custodian and hot lunch helper for the Columbus School District retiring again in 2019. He also worked several years with Tim Jensen which he so enjoyed. Ray was a long time member of the Columbus Fire Department, retiring as a captain. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Marilyn; children, Tracy (Mike) McNulty of Columbus, Jeffrey Grueneberg of Waukesha and Ann (Chris) Romanoski of Akron Ohio; two grandsons, Andrew (Rebecca) McNulty and Nicholas Romanoski; a brother, William (Mary) Grueneberg of Indianapolis, Ind.; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Columbus. Rev. Tim Schwartz will officiate. Military honors will follow. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church or Columbus Fire Department. We remember Dad as a person who enjoyed food, his recliner and a cold Leinenkugel's. Share your online condolences with Ray's family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

