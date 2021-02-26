Menu
Raymond Moldenhauer
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Moldenhauer, Raymond A.

BEAVER DAM - Raymond A. Moldenhauer, 73, was born on June 30, 1947, and entered eternal life Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, with the confidence of forgiveness of his sins through the death and resurrection of our savior, Jesus Christ. His body now waits for the great resurrection day when Jesus will return and unite again his soul and body to live forever in heaven with all God's children.

Ray was the son of Raymond F. and Gertrude (Luidens) Moldenhauer. He was a 1966 graduate of Randolph High School. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country until 1970, with duty during the Vietnam War. Ray was employed with the Wisconsin National Guard in a civilian security position, retiring in 2003 after 31 years of service. Ray also worked part time in his retirement for Sunnyside Hatchery for several years.

Ray was a past member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, where he was an elder and on church council. He joined St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam in 1988. He had served as an elder and also handled the church mailing program for the prison system and military personnel for 20 years. Ray enjoyed watching old movies, listening to the radio and reading, especially theology.

Ray is survived by his siblings, the Rev. Roger (Carol) Moldenhauer of Edgar, Sharon (Gerald) Tillema of Beaver Dam, Bonnie (Larry) McDaniel and Gary (Diane) Moldenhauer, both of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; special friend and caretaker, Lois Masche of Beaver Dam; and good friend, Richard Penman of Beaver Dam. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Ronald Moldenhauer.

A visitation for Ray will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Paul Stratman officiating. Interment will follow at Randolph Cemetery in Randolph, Wis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church - Beaver Dam
300 West St., Beaver Dam, WI
Feb
27
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church - Beaver Dam
300 West St., Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
8 Entries
Dear Moldenhauer Family, upon returning to town, my husband shared with me that he read of Ray's passing. We've known Ray as a Guest of our business for several years, particularly POPping in at Christmas time. We always enjoyed visiting with him at our shop, and with fond memory, we even had the pleasure a few years back of sharing a fish fry meal and good conversation. Thanks be to God for Ray's life in Christ! Prayers for peace and comfort for your family; may your tears also be joyful as you remember his time among us. Warmly, Scott and Linda Chipman, Chippy's Popcorn, Beaver Dam 3/4/21
Linda Chipman
Friend
March 4, 2021
Sincere condolences to the Moldenhauer family and to Ray´s friend, Lois. Ray was a wonderful man in many ways. I will miss his presence. God Bless. Rest In Peace.
Debra Steinich
February 26, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the Moldenhauer family. We are so glad we got to meet him!
Nils and Chris Wallerstedt Wallerstedt
Family
February 26, 2021
My thoughts are with Lois and others of his family ! We shared a pew in church over the years ! Being nice and close in the front to know and honor our Lord and Savior ! We shared moments to visit and Ray always had a smile !! Rest In Peace Ray !!
Teresa Bennett
Friend
February 26, 2021
Lois, Ray was a sweet, funny guy. He used to bring baby chicks and ducklings into the bank where I worked for us to play with. Take care of yourself now..I think of you often.
Patti Linde (Pettack)
Friend
February 26, 2021
I knew "Moldy" my entire career at the 115 FW in Madison. I saw him a couple years back at a Randolph football game and caught up a bit. My fondest memory is that I could pick him out on the flight line by his "Moldy Shuffle". He will be missed.
Diane Foulkes
Coworker
February 25, 2021
Raymond was a true servant of the Lord , a spiritual mentor to me . This world lost a gentle giant , he was an example of a God fearing , Lord loving , faithful to his belief system , integrity ,genuine kindness. A man's wealth is measured by how he's perceived by family and friends. . Ray Moldenhauer, I'm proud to call him my friend ! He's last words to me we're ..... who are you a Martyr for ? I'll look for you in spirit on the other side! already missed , Peace to you Brother
Jaime Vargas
Served In The Military Together
February 25, 2021
I new Ray for many years in the Guard. A great guy. He had a lot of knowledge and wisdom. Though I haven't seen or talked to him in quite a while I am sure his presence on earth touched many who knew him. I believe the same will be felt in heaven. Rest in peace Ray.
Robert Hurley
Coworker
February 25, 2021
