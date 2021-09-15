Menu
Raymond Thomas Oft
Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home - Cambria
323 Mary Street
Cambria, WI

Oft, Raymond Thomas

CAMBRIA - Raymond Thomas Oft entered his eternal rest on Sept. 10, 2021 at the Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena, Wisconsin at the age of 96.

A Mass for Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at ANNUNCIATION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Fox Lake with Father John Radetski officiating. Burial will be in the Cambria Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on the family at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Service
ANNUNCIATION CATHOLIC CHURCH
Fox Lake, WI
Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home - Cambria
My deepest sympathy to Mary Marilyn Tommy Janice and John. I loved Ray very much. My Dad´s (Irvin and Marion Roll) first cousin. I remember him well. Last visiting him on Roberts Rd with my sister Nancy 2017. He was a great man. Husband father and friend. We will miss him very much.
Diane Roll Moeller
Family
September 27, 2021
