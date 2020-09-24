Rozek, Raymond NECEDAH - Raymond Rozek, age 70, of Necedah, Wis., died on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wis. Ray was the son of Daniel J. and Alice (Schultz) Rozek and was born on June 6, 1950, in Waukesha, Wis. Ray was raised in the Oconomowoc area. He was a 1968 graduate of Oconomowoc High School. Ray served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1972. He worked for Hein-Werner making hydraulic lifts. In 1991 he moved to the Necedah area and has resided there since. Ray enjoyed going hunting and fishing. He also liked cutting firewood and doing projects to keep busy. Ray is survived by his children, Tonya Hinkley of Sussex, Daniel W. Rozek of Tomah; sister, Kathy Brooks of Oconomowoc; four grandchildren, Steven Rozek, Kyle Rozek, Elizabeth Hinkley, Thomas Hinkley; four great-grandchildren, Bentley Rozek, Bailee Rozek, Easton Rozek, Ryder Rozek; and by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com .