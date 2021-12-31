Menu
Raymond Weiss
Edgewood High School of the Sacred Heart
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Weiss, Raymond John

BEAVER DAM - Raymond John Weiss, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, went to his eternal home on Dec. 29, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Ray was born to John "Jack" and Helen Weiss on July 15, 1942, in Plain, Wis. He grew up in Monona, Wis., along with siblings, Eileen McCarville (Jim), Ned Weiss (Pat), Kathy Muenster (Ken), and Larry Weiss. Ray attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School and graduated from Edgewood High School in 1960. Ray spent the summers of his childhood and adolescence on his Uncle Zeno's dairy farm, learning how to drive a tractor, milk cows and raise pigs. His love of agriculture led him to pursue a degree in poultry science, which he earned at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in January 1965.

That same month, he met the love of his life, Phoebe Eisele, at Chesty's Bar on State Street in Madison, Wis. In February 1966, Ray and Phoebe were married at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, in Madison. They remained partners in their marriage adventure for over 55 years. They had seven children, Jennifer Crombie, Pam Nortman (John), John Weiss (Leda), Raymond G. Weiss (Julie), Mary Weiss, Katy Weiss (Sam Stellpflug), and Amy Pitner (Nate). Ray was also blessed with 17 grandchildren and they filled his heart with pure joy: Jack Nortman, Lauren Crombie, Alyssa Weiss, Molly Nortman, Clark Crombie, Andrew Weiss, Ben Nortman, Isaac Pitner, Elizabeth Weiss, Adam Nortman, Eli Pitner, Mia Nortman, Jonah Nortman, Luke Rawlins Weiss, Sydney Stellpflug, Nolan Stellpflug, and Annie Stellpflug.

In March 1973, Ray moved his family to Beaver Dam to begin working at Northern Hatcheries, Inc., where he sold baby chicks to egg farms across the Midwest. He became a well-respected salesman in the Poultry Industry, where he built many long-lasting professional and personal relationships. Ray was passionate about his career and would often share that it felt like he never worked a day in his life. His passion for the business prompted him to purchase his own chicken farm, affectionately called Phoebe's Feathers. Later, Ray would partner with his son, John, to create a free-range egg farm. His entrepreneurial spirit led to him running multiple successful businesses in his later years.

Ray was always a farmer at heart. He loved his family and country life. In October 1983, Ray and Phoebe, along with their seven children, moved onto the family farm in Beaver Dam, Wis., fulfilling his boyhood dream. The years that followed were filled with fun and misadventures – chasing runaway cows, riding horses, naming kittens, and playing in the haymow. The farm was a beautiful backdrop, where the family grew up and made lasting memories.

Ray was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. The Brewers, Badgers, and Packers gave him thrills and frustrations. This passion fueled him and bonded generations of his family.

Ray's Catholic faith was the central guiding presence in his life. He taught religious education for many years and was involved in parish life at St. Katharine Drexel Parish. He placed the highest value on going to Mass and receiving Holy Communion. He strived to live his life through the example of Jesus Christ.

Ray was known for his kind and bottomless generous heart. He gave of himself at every opportunity. He was the best man any of us have known.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Helen Weiss; his brother, Ned Weiss; his sister-in-law, Pat Weiss; his brother, Larry Weiss; his brothers-in-law, Ken Muenster and Jim McCarville; and his grandson, Adam Joseph Nortman. He is survived by his wife, Phoebe; his children; and grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., where the Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. There will also be a visitation at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church on Wednesday beginning at 12 p.m., with the Rev. Patrick Wendt officiating. Interment will be at the St. Peter Cemetery following the Mass. A luncheon will be held at the St. Katharine Drexel Parish Center in Mission Hall.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam
N7199 North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Jan
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:50p.m.
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church-Beaver Dam
511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI
Jan
5
Service
St. Katharine Drexel Mission Hall, Beaver Dam
408 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI
Jan
5
Burial
St. Peter Catholic Cemetery
County Road G, Beaver Dam, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We just got back from CO and are so sorry to learn of Ray's passing.
Our sincere sympathy to Phoebe and all of the family. We will always remember your kindness to our family since we were newcomers to Beaver Dam in1984 (introduced to you by Tom & Sarah Cornell) We have good memories being with you at church events and socially. God bless and comfort all of you! Most sincerely, Bob and Diana Schneider
Bob & Diana Schneider
Friend
January 16, 2022
Prayers for peace for all of the Weiss family, including my classmate John. I'm so sorry for your loss. The kindness in Ray's heart - and sparkle in his eyes - will shine on through all of you.
Paul Budde
Family Friend
January 5, 2022
My deepest sympathies to Phoebe and family. Ray was one of the best! I so appreciated the opportunity to get to know him through his volunteer work with Church Health Services. I would run into him at Black Waters at times where he always stopped for a few words, a great hug and smile.
Bev Beal Loeck
January 5, 2022
My prayers for the Weiss family on the occasion of the death of Ray. May he rest in peace and may the family have the consolation that He is with God. Rev. Joseph Haas (Ray's mother was my Baptismal Godparent)
Joseph Haas
Family Friend
January 5, 2022
No words can soothe the pain of loss of a loved one. I am truly sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family. May Ray's soul be at peace with our Heavenly Father.
Dave Hill
Work
January 5, 2022
Ray was a dear friend, and a great mentor. One of the best chicken people I have had the privilege and of knowing. It started as a intern, to customer to selling him vaccines it has been a fun time and he will be greatly missed. Let's see if the driving conditions are safe tomorrow I can just hear Ray scolding me for driving if it's snowing. :-)
Blake Van Denburgh
Coworker
January 4, 2022
Ray was one of the good one in the Egg Industry. I consider it an honor and a privilege to call him a dear friend. You will be missed Greatly. Rest in Peace Ray!
John Black
Work
January 4, 2022
Sympathy and prayers during this sad time. May God bless you during this difficult time.
Janelle Neuman
Acquaintance
January 3, 2022
Sorry to hear about Ray's passing. You have our sympathy. Our paths haven's crossed for years but all of my memories of Ray are fond ones. He sponsored our softball team, Northern Pullet, and bought us shirts, pants, socks, hats and jackets. I wore my old outfit including the red jacket with a chicken on the back to a Holloween party in 2021 at Holy Wisdom Monastery. I have dropped some weight and everything fits. We would be at the funeral on Wednesday but think it is best for us not to due to COVID. All our love to you Phoebe and your family. Allen and Joan Liegel
Allen Liegel
Family Friend
January 3, 2022
Ray was truly a jewel of our family. He was loved by everyone he met. RIP until we meet again. Lynn
Lynn Dahlgren
Family
January 3, 2022
Ray was a long time friend and business acquaintance of mine as we worked together while Ray was involved with Northern Hatchery, DEKALB Poultry Research, Centurion, and Kettle Moraine Egg Ranch. He will truly be missed by me and a whole slew of poultry people.
Eric Gingerich
Friend
January 3, 2022
Rest In Peace, dear neighbor.
Sandy Lehner
Neighbor
December 30, 2021
Phoebe and family, Our deepest sympathy in the loss of Ray. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Brenda & Bob Meyer
Acquaintance
December 30, 2021
So sorry for your great loss. To Phoebe and John Nortman and all the family. May God keep you strong and may faith carry you through your grief. Jim has known Ray for many years . What a beautiful time of the year to go home . Thinking of you and praying for you.
Jim and Maxine Ferron
Friend
January 2, 2022
I am sorry for your loss. He loved his whole family so much. It was such a pleasure to work with Ray at Centurion Poultry. He became a great friend that was loved by many. My prayer is for God to grant peace & comfort to his family & friends. He will be greatly missed, but Heaven gained a great man.
Sheryl Cook
Friend
January 1, 2022
I have known Ray for over 43 years. He was Pullet growing teacher(for a guy new to the egg industry), a very knowledgeable pullet and layer salesman, and an ardent egg industry promoter. But most of all, he was a true friend. I loved his great smile and his enthusiasm for life. I will miss our conversations which have been far too infrequent the past few years. Please accept my sincere sympathy for your loss. I will truly miss him. Dave Thompson Pearl Valley Farms
Dave Thompson
Work
December 31, 2021
Keeping the memories close to my heart ✝
You showed us how to live life for Heaven
Sending love and tears on an Angel
Kim Moore
Friend
December 31, 2021
Dear Phoebe and family, We are so sorry to see Ray,s name in the obituaries.So sorry Phoebe,our heartfelt sympathy to you and your dear family.May Jesus comfort you and your loved ones during this difficult time.
Linda Randy
Friend
December 31, 2021
Phoebe and family, I just read of the passing of of your dear husband. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Donna(Biba) Werth
Other
December 31, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to Phoebe, family and friends. Ray reflected his family by showing his kindness and quiet heart.
Betsy Rogers
Family Friend
December 31, 2021
So saddened to hear of Ray's passing. He will be missed greatly by your family and his many friends. My deepest sympathy.
Domain Birschbach
Donna Birschbach
Acquaintance
December 31, 2021
Dear family and other loved ones of Raymond - please accept the heartfelt sympathy of your former Plain neighbors the Gerhard and Rose (Brickl) Dischler family: Sr. Rose Marie, Arlene, Ralph, Francis, Fr. Raymond, Gary, Ruth Ann, Alan, Steven and families. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Family of Gerhard and Rose Dischler
Family Friend
December 31, 2021
I went to Immaculate Heart Of Mary Grade school with Ray. I remember him as a kind fellow who treated all with kindness. RIP Ray until we meet again one glorious day . May the Peace of of our Lord Jesus Christ be with the family.
Judy Brandon
School
December 31, 2021
Thank you Ray, you set a fine example for the rest of us. Rest in peace.
Robert Eisele
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 26 of 26 results