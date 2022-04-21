Rebecca J. Waschitz (nee Storm)

NEW LISBON - Rebecca Waschitz passed peacefully on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the age of 73. She was born and raised in Illinois, the daughter of Kenneth and Jane Storm. Rebecca married Robert F. Waschitz and moved to the New Lisbon, WI area.

She worked for many years at the Juneau County Court House. Rebecca enjoyed Farmette Living, having many dogs, chickens, cows. She also enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, and reading. Most of all she loved spending time at home with her family.

Rebecca is lovingly survived by her children: Carrie (Bill) Lodi, and Adam Waschitz; grandson Noah Lodi; other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert F., brothers Daniel and Scott Storm.

Private services will be held later.