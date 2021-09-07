Lewis, Regina Laura Josephine

FINLEY - Regina Laura Josephine Lewis, age 71, of the Town of Finley, Juneau County, Wis., died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

Per Regina's request, a private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Regina was born March 27, 1950, in Portage, Wis., to Fredrick and May (Becraft) Street. She was employed at Kickapoo Valley Cheese Corp for 16 years, retiring in October of 2011. Regina enjoyed going hunting and fishing, going to flea markets, spending time with family and friends, going camping, collecting antiques and especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.

Regina is survived by her children, Charles (Joyce) Hodgkins of Beaver Dam, Wis., Fredrick (Dana Applebee) Hodgkins of Dellwood, Wis., Bonnie (Paul) Hoddel of Waupun, Wis., Brenda Hodgkins – Tanya Johnson of Kewaskum, Wis., and Lesley (significant other, Seph DeRuiter) Hodgkins of Beaulah, Mo.; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three brothers; four step-brothers; three sisters; three step-sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Charles L. Hodgkins Sr.; second husband, Earl W. Lewis; three brothers; one step-brother; four sisters; and one step-sister.