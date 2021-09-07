Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Regina Lewis
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021

Lewis, Regina Laura Josephine

FINLEY - Regina Laura Josephine Lewis, age 71, of the Town of Finley, Juneau County, Wis., died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

Per Regina's request, a private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Regina was born March 27, 1950, in Portage, Wis., to Fredrick and May (Becraft) Street. She was employed at Kickapoo Valley Cheese Corp for 16 years, retiring in October of 2011. Regina enjoyed going hunting and fishing, going to flea markets, spending time with family and friends, going camping, collecting antiques and especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.

Regina is survived by her children, Charles (Joyce) Hodgkins of Beaver Dam, Wis., Fredrick (Dana Applebee) Hodgkins of Dellwood, Wis., Bonnie (Paul) Hoddel of Waupun, Wis., Brenda Hodgkins – Tanya Johnson of Kewaskum, Wis., and Lesley (significant other, Seph DeRuiter) Hodgkins of Beaulah, Mo.; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three brothers; four step-brothers; three sisters; three step-sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Charles L. Hodgkins Sr.; second husband, Earl W. Lewis; three brothers; one step-brother; four sisters; and one step-sister.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.