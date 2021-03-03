Menu
Reigh Nichols
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021

Nichols, Reigh "Lu" (Haskins)

PORTAGE - Reigh "Lu" (Haskins) Nichols, 83, of Portage, Wis., passed away on Feb. 26, 2021. Lu was born on April 27, 1937, to Annabelle and Commodore Haskins in Sparta, Wis. She graduated from Sparta High School and lived in the Sparta area. She married Wayne Nichols on Sept. 13, 1963, in Sparta, and she and her daughters, Jeanne and Sheila, joined Pete, David and Jeanette. They had two more children, Michelle and Brian. Lu and Wayne lived in the Richland Center and Avoca, Wis., area for most of their married lives. Lu did retire from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She enjoyed family events and thrifting, and above all singing was her joy.

Lu was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Mary Cole; her brother, Eugene Haskins; her husband, Wayne; a niece, Deb Nichols; a daughter, Jeanette Harmon; and a daughter-in-law, Anette Nichols. She is survived by her children, Pete (Annette) Nichols, Dave (Marianne) Nichols, Jeanne (Steve Pate) Leeck, Sheila Talley, Michele (Paul) Jones, and Brian (Kari) Nichols; her grandchildren, Jen (Joel) Kapusta, Jace (Abbie) Nichols, Hannah (Chad) Zilm, Jacob Leeck, Joel Flint, Lacie Flint, Ashley Cornford, and Brennen Hepler; and her great-grandchildren, Nicholas (Samantha), Brent and Kyle Kapusta, Elsie and Everett Zilm, and Arthur and Jasper Nichols.

A special thank you to the staff at the Columbia Health Care Center and Rachael Booth, who cared for Lu and became her family when we couldn't be there.

Lu always said that if she could do nothing else, she could make people laugh. And this she did every time that she could, either with a corny joke or saying, or simply with her sweet smile.

A private graveside service will be held for the family at her request.

Kratz Funeral Home – Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My hugs and prayers go out to all of. She will be missed. I Love You All. Lisa(cuz)
Lisa Clemmerson
March 3, 2021
