Reina Jo Estrada

July 7, 2003 - March 21, 2022

Reina Jo Estrada, age 18, of Beaver Dam, died on Monday, March 21, 2022 at American Family Children's Hospital.

The visitation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 1:50 p.m. The service will follow at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. with Fr. Mike Tess officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Reina Jo Estrada was born on July 7, 2003, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Juan and Kathy (Janisch) Estrada. Reina enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially outside in the sun on walks. Reina loved to travel, especially to Mexico, to visit her dad's side of the family and going to Christian music festivals. Reina loved listening to music, her favorites were Casting Crowns and Mercy Me. Reina liked to play with her 'tubey' toy and to give hugs and kisses to her loved one's. Reina was and is the glue that held her loved ones together and they are forever grateful to have Reina in their lives. Reina touched the hearts of each and every person that met her.

Reina is survived by her parents: Juan and Kathy of Beaver Dam; siblings: Robert Janisch (fiancee, Nicole DeJaeger), Anthony Schlough, Victoria Estrada, Vicente Estrada (Marissa Munro); nieces and nephew, Kaydence, Liam, Rylee, Avery, Ella, and Peyton; grandparents: Millie Janisch and Victoria Estrada-Mauricio; cousins: Cesar Estrada and Luis Estrada; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, James Janisch and uncle, Kenny Janisch.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.