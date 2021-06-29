Reisetter, Marion J.

IRON RIDGE - Marion J. L. Reisetter, 82, passed away on June 25, 2021 at his home in Iron Ridge.

A memorial service for Marion will take place on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge with the Rev. Larry Mose officiating. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will take place at St. Matthew's Cemetery in Iron Ridge.

Marion James Lee Reisetter was born December 23, 1938 in Hamilton County, IA, near Radcliffe, to Ole D. and Beatrice (Anderson) Reisetter. He spent his childhood on the family farm and graduated from Radcliffe High School in 1957. In 1960, Marion moved to Lee, IL where he began farming.

On December 28, 1963 he married Judith (Judy) Dyer at Compton, Ill. He continued to farm and also worked at Motor Wheel Co. in Mendota, Ill. In December of 1964 they moved to Iron Ridge, WI where he owned and operated a mobile feed business, Reisetter Feed Service, for thirty-five years and continued to sell feed until 2007. In 1975, in addition to the feed business he began farming, which he did until he retired in 2008. Marion and Judy also owned an apartment building and a laundromat in Iron Ridge.

In 2001 Marion started his hobby of collecting and working on antique tractors and other old farm equipment. He and Judy traveled throughout the Midwest buying tractors and going to antique power shows. Marion joined the Dodge County Antique Power Club in 2002 and served as a director and as vice-president. He spent many Wednesdays working with the "Wednesday Crew" on the club's machinery and grounds.

In the 1960s and 1970s he was a member of the Iron Ridge Fire Dept. He was a charter member of the Iron Ridge Lions Club, and a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church.

Marion is survived by daughter, Carol (Lance) Rzepka, of Hartford, son, James (Stacey) Reisetter of Beaver Dam; grandchildren Jennifer (David, Jr.) Saegert, Kelsey (Aaron) Lofberg, and Bethani Reisetter; great grandsons Owen and Lucas Saegert, and step-grandson, Chase Reisetter Wild; sister Oliva Wright of Grinnell, IA, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Loretta Falgout, Suzanne Slyfield, Sandra Dyer, Arnold (Joyce) Dyer, Reynolds (Rose) Dyer, Kevin (Terri) Dyer, Chris (Shawn) Dyer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy, a daughter, Beatrice, his parents, his sister Lucille Nelson; his brothers and sister-in-laws Bervin and Kathy Nelson, Luther and Karen Nelson, David and Sheri Nelson; and sister-in laws and brother-in laws Katherine and Dale Allen, Joe Falgout, and Marion (Jake) Dyer.

Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 308 Herman St. in Iron Ridge.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit wwww.KoepsellFH.com