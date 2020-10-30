Slade, Relinda Magdalena "Linny" (Schwoerer)

RANDOLPH - Relinda Magdalena "Linny" (Schwoerer) Slade, 84, of Randolph, formerly of Pardeeville, passed away Oct. 26, 2020, at Randolph Health Services in Randolph. She was born April 6, 1936, in Liberty in Manitowoc County, Wis., the daughter of Peter and Rose (Noworatzky) Schwoerer.

Mom lost her father at a young age, so her mother and older siblings raised her. She married Armand Slade on June 6, 1953, at St Jerome's Catholic Church in Columbus, Wis., and together they started a family. They moved to El Paso, Texas, while Armand was serving in the U.S. Army. After an honorable discharge, they lived in Columbus a short time until they purchased the Otsego Grocery Store and operated the store for many years. After raising their three boys, they moved to Pardeeville to live on the lake. Linny worked various jobs while living in Pardeeville. During that time she also went back to school and earned her GED. She was a Packers and Brewers fan and will be fondly remembered as a fun aunt and a second mom to others. She loved her family, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons, Michael (Peggy), Glenn (Sandy), and Daniel (Michele); grandchildren, Ryan Slade, Jaclyn (Scott) Wendorff, Lindsay (Bryan) Rice, Desirae and special friend, Jeff Casper, and Drew Slade; great-grandchildren, Jalen and Josie Wendorff, Cally, Molly, Jordy Slade, and Braxton Rice; sisters, Agnes Huebner and Magdalena Joyce; sisters-in-law, Helen Schwoerer and Romell Slade; brother-in-law, Donald Benzine; godchildren, Bonnie Galewski, Eugene (Butch) Benzine, Robert Willkomm and Lucy Zander; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Armand; sisters, Anita (Frances) Fox, Rose (Leon) Peterson, Phyllis (Theadore) Fellenz, MaryAnn Benzine and Ursela (Leroy) Willkomm; brothers, Anton, Clemence (Olive) Schwoerer, Arthur, Wilbert and Lawrence Schwoerer; and brothers and sister-in-law, Leroy and Grace Slade and Russell and Carl Slade.

The funeral service for Relinda will be private family only, which includes nieces and nephews. Interment will take place at Pardeeville Cemetery. So we ask all family to please wear face masks for their safety and ours. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to ALS Wisconsin Chapter or a charity of your choice. The family wishes to thank the staff at Randolph Health Services for the loving care they gave our Mom. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.