Renato Baylon

Baylon, Dr. Renato Razon, M.D.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Born Dec. 26, 1932, in Manila, Philippines, to Dr. Carlos Romero Baylon and Mrs. Eulalia Razon Baylon, Rene went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 4:54 a.m., with his wife, Ellen, by his side, just as she has been for the past 61 years.

Rene graduated from Far Eastern University-School of Medicine, Manila, Philippines, in 1956. He arrived in the U.S. in 1957 for an internship at Deaconess Hospital, Milwaukee, Wis., where he met his bride, Ellen Amelia Wendtland, who received her RN degree from the Deaconess College of Nursing in 1959. Rene completed a three-year residency at St. Francis Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa., from 1958-1961. Rene and Ellen married on Oct. 17, 1959, at St. John's Cathedral in Milwaukee, Wis. The happy couple welcomed their daughter, Michelle, in December 1960, and then returned to the Philippines where Rene practiced medicine in his father's hospital from 1961-1964. During this time, their son, Mark, was born in 1962 in Manila, Philippines. The family moved to Portland, Ore., where Rene completed a three-year surgery preceptorship at Kaiser Permanente Hospital from 1964-1967. During this time, their youngest daughter, Jessica, was born in 1964. He then practiced surgery at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Santa Clara, Calif., from 1967-1970. In 1970, Rene and the family moved to Ellen's home town of Oxford, Wis., where he grew his own thriving medical practice and performed general surgery at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, Wis., until he retired in 1997. Rene and Ellen then moved to Palm Coast, Fla., and enjoyed 17 wonderful years with many happy activities such as new and abiding friendships, travel, boating, golfing and gardening. In 2014, Rene and Ellen moved to Tucson (Marana), Ariz., after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, to be near his daughters, Michelle and Jessica.

Rene dearly loved God; his wife, Ellen; his children, grandchildren and family; being a doctor and surgeon; gardening – especially the garden he planted in Marana for Ellen with 23 rosebushes and other beautiful flowers; cooking; driving his tractor; playing practical jokes; nice cars; dressing up; singing; dancing; the music of the '50s and big band era; and dessert of all kinds – especially chocolate!

Rene is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ellen; his daughter, Michelle Herzog, her husband, Paul and their son, Joshua; his son, Mark, his wife, Margaret and their daughter, Rachel; his daughter, Jessica Baylon, her partner, Kirby Hnat, and Jessica's children, Jacob and Jacquel; his sister-in-law, Mona Spaanem and her husband, Ken; and his nieces, Rebecca Baylon Vergara and Carla Baylon.

Our dear, dear Papa, we miss you desperately, but know you are now at peace resting in the arms of our Lord and Savior. You were a gift to us all, and we thank God for you. Not a day will go by when we won't think of you with love and laughter. You fought the good fight, rest now in peace for eternity. Farewell for now, until we see you again.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 12, 2021.
Sorry to hear of Dr. Baylon's passing. Blessings to all. We had our good times with Dr. Baylon while working EMS. He was always teaching us and we enjoyed every minute we could spend with him. Our condolences to all.
Lowell and Judy Hayes
Other
June 19, 2021
My deepest sympathies to you Ellen and family! I learned so much from Dr. Babylon during my early caterer years! His memory and teachings will always stay with me! Rest In Peace Dear Dr. Babylon.
Beatriz Somoza
June 16, 2021
My mother, Arline thought so highly of Dr. Baylon. Such a kind and compassionate man.
Lori Paczkowski
Other
June 15, 2021
A wonder man with life saving hands, heart, humor, and kindness..May God grant you all peace.
Rick , Jane Fullmer, Oxford
Other
June 15, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Dr's passing. He was my very favorite Dr of all. In fact I believe my son John Lloyd was one of his first patients in Oxford with Ellen assisting him. My sympathies to all of you for the loss of a wonderful man.
Lynda Barden
June 15, 2021
My deepest sympathies for your loss. I´m so grateful for the wonderful care he provided while safely bringing my children into this world and his warm compassionate manner. Truly a gift to humanity.
Mary Johnson
June 15, 2021
He was a very fine man. Sending family prayers.
Lynnea Schwersenska
Other
June 15, 2021
Great Doctor! Wonderful person !
Diane
Other
June 15, 2021
My heart breaks for the whole family. He was my Dr. for years. He was a wonderful man and a great Dr. he will be missed by many. Rest easy Sir.
Colleen Knutson
Other
June 14, 2021
Oh dear, Ellen my heart goes out to you and the family, prayers and a huge hug for you! Hugs, and many prayers.
sherry roney
Friend
June 14, 2021
Such a good man. He was always a pleasure to work with. He was a gift to our entire community. It was an honor to have known him. I Am sure he and Dr Villa are laughing and telling stories. Thank you Ellen for sharing this talented man.
Susan Golz
June 13, 2021
Dr. Baylon was a very fine man, excellent surgeon and good friend. He had a dry wit and was not afraid to express his opinion on a wealth of subjects. He will be missed. May God give Ellen and his family comfort and fill their hearts and minds with sweet memories.
Linda Sanner
Work
June 12, 2021
