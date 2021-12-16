Ter Beest, Renee

BROWNSVILLE - Renee Ter Beest, 64, of Brownsville, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 13, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

Renee was born Nov. 22, 1957, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Melvin and Darlene (Meyer) Stibb. Renee graduated from Oakfield High School in 1976. After graduation, Renee got a job at Threshermans Mutual Insurance and worked there for 30 years. She met the love of her life, Dale Ter Beest, and they were married June 28, 1980, in Fond du Lac. In 2005 Renee started working at National Exchange Bank & Trust in Fond du Lac as an administrative assistant. She loved baking and spending time with her kids and grandkids. Renee was a member of Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun.

Renee is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dale Ter Beest; children, Jeremy Ter Beest (Ashley), Kimberly Ottery (Kevin), and Travis Ter Beest (Amanda); six grandchildren, Jenna, Coltyn, Dextyn, Kaiden, Gavin, and Kynley (Trevin, Arianna, and Dreyson); brother, Victor Stibb (friend, Arlene); three sisters, Crystal Lawson, Wendi (Kenny) Falk, and Cheri (Steve) Falk; sister-in-law, Joyce Respalje; brothers-in-law, Elton (Betty) Ter Beest and David Lockhart; and many nieces and nephews.

Renee was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Sandy Lockhart; her father-in-law and mother-in-law; and a brother-in-law.

Funeral services for Renee Ter Beest will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m. at PELLA LUTHERAN CHURCH in Waupun, with Pastor David Knuth officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 12 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Renee's name.

