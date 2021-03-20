Barron, Reva Maxine

ENDEAVOR - Reva Maxine Barron, age 79 of Endeavor passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at her home. Reva was born on November 1, 1941 to Max and Ida (Grover) Sainsbury at home in the Town of Moundville, Marquette County. She graduated from Portage High School in 1959. Reva was employed at Brakebush Bros. for 34 years working in several different departments before retiring in 2006. She married Darwin Barron on March 6, 1999 at the Moundville Methodist Church and together they have enjoyed many wonderful years together.

Reva was a very caring person; she enjoyed making memories with her family. She and Darwin were fortunate to travel to many places and see many things. Reva also loved to play cards and also stay close to home and enjoy nature. She was a proud and active member of the Moundville Methodist Church for her entire life. Reva's caring spirit and thoughtful personality will be greatly missed.

Reva is survived by her husband of 22 years, Darwin and four children: Darwin (Sheila) of Little Suamico, Joseph (Carol) of Sun Prairie, Laura (Gary) Nys of Suamico and Todd (Anne) of Green Bay as well as twelve grandchildren: Rachel, Tracy, Jake, Nick, Liz, Nathan, Jarett, Josh, Destiny, Hailey, Trevor and Jackie. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Konner, Jamie and Colton as well as her sister, Nova (Ken) Kyburz and many other extended family members. Lastly, Reva leaves behind her feline companions: Peanut and Mamma.

Reva is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Joyce (Lester) Paske, Jim (Emma) Sainsbury, Herb (Carol) Sainsbury and Max Sainsbury.

A public visitation for Reva Barron will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at the Crawford Funeral Home in Montello. Masks and social distancing are required. A graveside service led by Pastor Aaron Alfred will be held on Thursday at 10:00 AM at the Moundville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the family for a memorial that will be established in Reva's name.

