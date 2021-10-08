Menu
Richard Barcus
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Barcus, Richard R.

BEAVER DAM - Richard R. Barcus, age 74, of Beaver Dam, went to join the love of his life, Dawn L. Barcus, in eternal life on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Richard is survived by his two loving daughters, Brook (Patrick) McDonnell and Heather Schoenfeld; grandchildren, Brittany, Samuel, Madalyn, and Savanah; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Hailey, and Alesha; his brother, Jeff; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his two sisters, Alyce and Barbara.

Please join us in celebrating Richard's life at HARVEST EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Harvest Evangelical Free Church
W7444 Hwy 33, Beaver Dam, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We shared many memories captain. I will love you for ever and I thank you for teaching me many tips and tricks throughout my life. Goodbye great grandpa.
Kaden
October 17, 2021
I was Rick's neighbor on Lakeshore Drive from 2004 to 2018. I remember him and Dawn. May they both rest in peace.
James Belanger
Neighbor
October 17, 2021
Yo, Bro. Well now you can go back to drinking beer, and do anything you want. The pain is gone, meet you at Cutt's! Love you, see ya, bye.
ROBERT BARCUS
Brother
October 15, 2021
Tom and Angela Barcus
October 14, 2021
The most heartfelt condolences. The love of a Father will never be forgotten. I will continue to pray for your family during these moments of remembrance.
Roy Reger
Friend
October 11, 2021
Conrad M. Tausend
October 9, 2021
