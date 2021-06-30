Barreau, Richard "Rick"

PORTAGE – Richard "Rick" Barreau, age 72, of Portage, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison.

Rick was born on July 12, 1948, in Richland Center, to Henry and Betty Barreau. They farmed until moving to Beloit, where he graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1967. Rick entered the U.S. Army on Jan. 1, 1968. He served in the Vietnam War where he was awarded the nation's third highest award for heroism, the Silver Star, as well as the Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, Air Medal, Purple Heart and other awards. He was employed at Brittingham and Hixon Lumber Company in Baraboo, Eagle, Portage and Janesville as district manager. After nearly 38 years, Rick retired and went on to drive for ADRC for seven years. He also spent 11 years as an EMT for the village and town of Eagle, as well as a firefighter.

He is survived by his wife, Karan; three daughters, Brenda (Brett) Zickert of Rosendale, Cassie (Tim) Burk of Markesan, and Chrissy (Brian) Paske of Portage; stepsons, James (Jan) Walker of Portage and Shawn (Becky) Bolgrien of Portage; sister, Margaret (Lester) Ludens of Beloit; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Isabelle, Braden, Paige, Emma, and Logan; and step-grandchildren, Jared, Jalen (fiancée, Emma), Jordan (Jenna), Mya and Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Betty Barreau; his brother, Daniel; and his nephew, Steven Ludens.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 9, at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, with the Rev. Michelle Hopp officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, with military graveside honors provided by Portage Area Veteran's Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a donation in Rick's memory at a later date.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Homes in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.