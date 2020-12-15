Beckwith, Richard

BARABOO - Richard Beckwith, 81, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital with family by his side. Richard was born to Nile and Linda (Wagner) Beckwith on April 8, 1939. He married Ilene Meyer on March 21, 1959. Richard was employed at Eagle Signal Controls for 35 years, and later at Moxmed for 12 years, later retiring in 2004.

Richard enthusiastically enjoyed automobile related activities. He was a fan of NASCAR, Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badger Athletics, and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his wife of 61 years and children; Randy (Lori), Marty (Laurie Dischler) Jeffrey (Andrea) and Jodi (Chad) Grauvogl; grandchildren, Jared (Katie), Justin B., Alissa, Justin G., Alexandra, Ben (Katie), Marlee (Rob & Emma), Lucas and Megan; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Majel, Porter and Ava. He is further survived by his sisters, Janice Weinke, Judy (Rex) Hinz, Joann Hinz and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Henry and Louise Meyer; infant twin sons and his brother, Larry Beckwith.

Due to Covid restrictions a private family service will take place at Redlin Funeral Home and burial at Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to: St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Baraboo or St. Clare Hospice House – Resident Fund, 2802 Walton Commons Ln., Madison, WI 53718.

The family would like to thank Dr. Song of the Renal Clinic, Kathy at Prairie Clinic, Fresinius Kidney Care, and the staff at St. Mary's Hospital & hospice for their comforting care.