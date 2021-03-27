Menu
Richard Busse
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grasse Funeral Service
119 Industrial Dr
Pardeeville, WI

Busse, Richard R.

RANDOLPH - Richard R. Busse, 86, of Randolph, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Beaver Dam Hospital. He was born Oct. 14, 1934, to Melvin and Mae (Fortney) Busse.

Richard and his wife, Beverley (Paske), raised their family on a farm outside of Columbus. He had a passion for growing cabbage, corn, wheat, and raising beef cattle on the 400-plus-acre farm he managed. Richard enjoyed working for Oscar Mayer in Madison for 40 years and was involved with Gisholt Manufacturing in 1958 in building the Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing cards, and board games with his grandchildren. Richard was a member of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod for 60 years. In that time, he was a member of four different congregations, holding the positions of president, property management, treasurer, and singing in the choir. He was a man of high principles, strong work ethic, and had an abundance of common sense.

Survivors include three sons, Derek (Joni), Todd (Lori), and Tracy (Patty); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Edward Busse and Fred Busse; and sisters, Ann Moran and Linda Luer. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bev, in 2019; daughter, Jody Ramsfield Bibler, in 2017; brothers, James Busse and Ervin Busse; and sister, Betty Kobesto.

Private graveside services were held at St. Paul Cemetery in Caledonia Township. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 27, 2021.
So blessed to have met you and be able to share your son Todd in our family.
Brad and Ruth Trauernicht
March 27, 2021
