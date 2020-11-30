Daugherty, Richard L.

PORTAGE – Richard L. Daugherty, age 82, of Portage, passed away peacefully at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was born on July 22, 1938, in Steuben, Wis., the son of L. Earl and Lillian Daugherty. After high school, Richard worked for Boeing Aircraft until he joined the U.S. Army as a radio teletype operator in France. He married Laura Ward on Dec. 26, 1960, in Boscobel, Wis. After he was honorably discharged, he barbered in Portage for many years and then worked for the Portage School District until the late 90s. Richard loved hunting, woodworking, helping others, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Laura Daugherty of Portage; children, Jeff (Stephanie) Daugherty of Middleton, Judy (John) Barton of Marshfield, Jan (Mark) Quirk of Cedarburg and Joy (Damian) Weyer of Lodi; grandchildren, Tristen, Daniel, Julia, Sarah, Karis, Phoebe, William and Delaney; great-grandchildren, Brielle and Braxon; brother-in-law, Dean (Karla) Ward; nieces, nephews, other near relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Clinton (Vi) Daugherty and Bob (Net) Daugherty.

Services will be private.

The family would like to thank Dr. Escobedo, the staff at St. Claire Hospital, Wisconsin Dells Health Services and William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

His infectious, comforting smile which warmed the hearts of many will never be forgotten.