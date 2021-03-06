Menu
Richard Gunderson

Gunderson, Richard

TUSCON, Ariz. - Richard Gunderson died Feb. 12, 2021, after a battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Gunderson; father, George Gunderson; and brother, Stuart Gunderson.

Rick is survived by his brother, Tom (Barb) Gunderson; his two children, Martin (Lynne) Gunderson and Amy (Terry) Olson Gunderson; and four wonderful grandchildren. He is further survived by a collection of friends from the many different times of his life and the areas where he lived.

Rick loved the river running through the family farm and his house overlooking the ocean. He would want you all to sit, take in the view, and eat a peanut butter cup. He had several sweet vices; take your pick of cookies, chocolate cake, ice cream, and key lime pie. Enjoy the one that makes you happiest.

In accordance with Rick's wishes, no funeral will be held.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 6, 2021.
So sorry to hear Rick has passed. Thoughts and prayers to you.
Maureen Powers
March 6, 2021
