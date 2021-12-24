Harkins, Richard F. "Dick"

WATERTOWN - Richard F. "Dick" Harkins, age 85, passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at his home in Watertown surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 28, 1936, to William and Laura (Herlache) Harkins in Milwaukee.

Dick is survived by his wife of 65 years, June (née Kellett); his children, Michael (Kathy), Patrick (Tracey), and Peggy (Randy) Kramer; daughter-in-law, Shelly Harkins; grandchildren, Matthew (Brittany) Schmidt, Jaclyn (Chad) Schulz, Stephanie (Austin) Lemberger, Lindsey Harkins, Jesika Harkins, Jacob (Karli) Harkins, Elijah (Ashley) Kramer, Zachary (Jesse) Kramer, Blythe (Jaime Gentz) Kramer, Aubrey (Jason) Evans, Morgan Henderson, and Patrick Henderson; special family friend, Laurie Noble; 15 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Richard; and his siblings, Robert, William and Patricia.

In his early years, Dick owned and operated Harkins Standard Station in Glendale, Wis. After selling the service station, he was accepted into the Milwaukee Police Academy. Upon graduation from Recruit Training he reported for duty as a patrol officer at two precincts and served the citizens of Milwaukee for eight years. Dick retired in 1997 after 30 years with American Family Insurance Claims Staff. He implemented modern programs and technology, helping advance American Family Claim's productivity, training, policy interpretation and customer facing claim services. During Dick's entire life he was the best friend and neighbor that anyone could have wished for. He enjoyed being an NFL owner, watching the Packers (except when Troy Aikman was providing analysis), boating, grilling, helping neighbors, hunting, fishing, camping, wrenching on cars, and trips to the Northwoods and Florida.

The Harkins Family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice Care, Dr. James Meade and Dr. Mark Carey and their staffs, the Rev. Dick Thompson, and the caregivers that helped along the journey, including but not limited to Ashley, Hannah, Mel, Jess, Harlee, Holly and Tricia. A special thanks to our family angel, Erin.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the GOLDEN MAST INN, W349 N5293 Lacy's Lane, Okauchee, WI 53069. The family and friends visitation begins at 1 p.m., with a celebration service at 2 p.m.