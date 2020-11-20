Menu
Search
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Henderson

Henderson, Richard Dee

BARABOO - Richard Dee Henderson, age 78, of Baraboo, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Richard was born on Sept. 5, 1942, in Baraboo, the son of Ralph and Vada (Washburn) Henderson.

On April 26, 1979, Richard married Mary Jean Laeseke in Merrimac. Richard worked as a cook with his parents at Henderson's Restaurant in Baraboo. During his retirement, he worked part time as a school crossing guard and parking lot attendant at the Baraboo Senior High School. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the National Guard.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; three children, Todd, Carrie and Tony; and 11 adopted children, Kevin, Travis, Matthew, Andy, Lee, Patricia, Melissa, Susan, Albert, Joseph and Brian.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by a daughter, Danielle; and a brother, Robert.

In keeping with his wishes, no formal services will be held at this time. Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, is assisting the family with arrangements.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by WiscNews.com on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.