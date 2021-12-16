Linke, Richard "Dick"

PARDEEVILLE - Richard "Dick" Linke, age 66, of Pardeeville, formerly of Fox Lake, died peacefully at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage after a brief battle with COVID.

Richard Paul Linke was born on Feb. 15, 1955, to William Sr. and LaVarne (Parks) Linke, in Fox Lake, Wis. After attending Waupun High School at the age of 24, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and remained on active duty for 13 years. He was grateful for the opportunity that the Army gave him to see the world. While stationed in Germany, Dick took to traveling extensively throughout Europe, which retained fond memories for him. After active duty, he continued to serve his country for 17 years in the Army National Guard and then in the Army Reserve. At the age of 52, he found himself to be one of the older generations that was stationed in Iraq supporting Iraqi Freedom. After Dick's retirement combining active and Guard & Army Reserves with nearly 30 years, he continued a wanderlust as often as he could. He was a 31-year member of Fox Lake American Legion Post #521.

Dick is survived by his brothers, Bill (Dawn) Linke of Waupun and Tom Linke of Fox Lake; his special friend, Joan Borousk of Pardeeville; nieces and nephew, Bill III and Lindy Linke, Amber (Boll and Womble family) and Annette Mulligan, Heidi (Bill) Stone and Kayla Linke; other relatives, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, James Linke, John Linke, and Jane Mulligan; and a nephew, Mike Mulligan.

The visitation will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. until 11:20 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Deacon Randy Wells officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Fox Lake. Military honors will be provided by Fox Lake American Legion Post #521. The Linke family kindly asks that those in attendance please wear face coverings and social distance.

Memorials may be made in Richard Linke's name to the Fox Lake American Legion Post #521.

