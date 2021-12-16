Menu
Richard "Dick" Linke
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Linke, Richard "Dick"

PARDEEVILLE - Richard "Dick" Linke, age 66, of Pardeeville, formerly of Fox Lake, died peacefully at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage after a brief battle with COVID.

Richard Paul Linke was born on Feb. 15, 1955, to William Sr. and LaVarne (Parks) Linke, in Fox Lake, Wis. After attending Waupun High School at the age of 24, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and remained on active duty for 13 years. He was grateful for the opportunity that the Army gave him to see the world. While stationed in Germany, Dick took to traveling extensively throughout Europe, which retained fond memories for him. After active duty, he continued to serve his country for 17 years in the Army National Guard and then in the Army Reserve. At the age of 52, he found himself to be one of the older generations that was stationed in Iraq supporting Iraqi Freedom. After Dick's retirement combining active and Guard & Army Reserves with nearly 30 years, he continued a wanderlust as often as he could. He was a 31-year member of Fox Lake American Legion Post #521.

Dick is survived by his brothers, Bill (Dawn) Linke of Waupun and Tom Linke of Fox Lake; his special friend, Joan Borousk of Pardeeville; nieces and nephew, Bill III and Lindy Linke, Amber (Boll and Womble family) and Annette Mulligan, Heidi (Bill) Stone and Kayla Linke; other relatives, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, James Linke, John Linke, and Jane Mulligan; and a nephew, Mike Mulligan.

The visitation will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. until 11:20 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Deacon Randy Wells officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Fox Lake. Military honors will be provided by Fox Lake American Legion Post #521. The Linke family kindly asks that those in attendance please wear face coverings and social distance.

Memorials may be made in Richard Linke's name to the Fox Lake American Legion Post #521.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:20a.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home (Beaver Dam)
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Rd., Beaver Dam, WI
Dec
18
Service
11:30a.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home (Beaver Dam)
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Rd., Beaver Dam, WI
Dec
18
Interment
12:15p.m.
Riverside Cemetery, Fox Lake
City of Fox Lake, Fox Lake, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the honor to serve with him in Germany. I'll never forget his faux gruff voice and wicked sense of humor. I knew he stayed in but didn't know he became a war vet also. Proud of you brother, may you Rest In Peace.
Douglas Owens
Served In The Military Together
January 14, 2022
My sympathies to your family. You've had a lot recently, I pray the Lord will give you peace.
Laura Welch
Friend
December 19, 2021
