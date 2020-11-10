Nelson, Henry. Richard

BARABOO-Richard Henry Nelson, or to his most cherished people, "Grandpa" passed away at his home Saturday, Nov., 7, 2020. Rick was born on Jan., 7, 1955 in Charleston, SC to William and Mary (Farrell) Nelson. As a child, he was fortunate to be raised in an Air Force family and got to travel much of the world. They brought their roots back to Baraboo where Rick had his first job as a paperboy. He loved sharing stories about his paper routes and the nice people he met along the way. He graduated from the Baraboo High School and went on to marry Susan (Horenberger) Nelson. They bought a farm and made his dream of being a farmer, a reality. He loved his farm and farming, but soon found his love for his family was even greater. He was blessed with three daughters, Erica, Becky and Jenny; whom he loved dearly. You would find him at any sporting events they were playing in, as either their coach or cheering them on from the sidelines. Rick was blessed with three son-in-laws and seven grandchildren; He was the most amazing and dedicated grandfather. He never missed a birth, birthday, Wednesday morning school mass where he got to sit alongside his grandkids, or sporting event. You would find him at any school program, football, volleyball, basketball, baseball game, horse show or dance recital always with a big smile cheering them on. Also, he also enjoyed boating, water skiing and fishing in the summer and hockey games on the pond in the winter. He was the most dedicated father, uncle, and grandfather. He could brighten up any room he walked into with his smile and his laughter. He lent a helping hand anytime he was asked.

Rick is survived by his parents William and Mary Nelson, brothers; Patrick (Pam) Nelson, Alfred (Susan) Nelson, Ken (Nancy) Nelson, Dave (Jennifer) Nelson, Sister Sue (Brad) Stoddard, Daughters; Erica (Ben) Sellers, Becky (Brent) Brown, Jenny (Jason) Puttkamer, grandchildren; Abby and Maddy Sellers, Bianca and Bella Brown, Jackson, Layla and Jake Puttkamer, and his godchildren Scott Nelson, Ben Nelson, Max Nelson, Jackie Litscher, Jenna Litscher, Adam Nelson, and many other nieces and nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Henry Nelson and Charlie Nelson.

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, Nov., 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jay Poster officiating with a luncheon to follow at the family farm. Visitation will be held at church from 10 a.m. until the time of mass. Face masks at church will be required. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.